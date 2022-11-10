T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as India reach 168/6 against England in the semi-final

Team India managed to post a decent total of 168/6 in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England on Thursday (November 10) in Adelaide.

After being put into bat first, the Men in Blue got off to a poor start as they lost KL Rahul early in the second over. Rohit Sharma (27 off 28 balls) looked woefully out of touch at the other end as he struggled for timing. He put on a sedate 47-run partnership with Virat Kohli before perishing in the ninth over.

Suryakumar Yadav (14) also departed soon after without converting his start. Kohli then built a 61-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to keep India going. Pandya played a blinder in the death overs and lifted India to 168/6 by smashing the English bowlers all over the park.

Adil Rashid (1/20) starred for England with the ball. He reflected on the first innings at the mid-innings break and said:

"Firstly, I felt quite good. We bowled well as a team in the middle. We kept it tight and put pressure on them. In the beginning, we said we'll be happy with 168. We knew the boundaries will come but for us, it was about being patient and trusting our skills."

When asked about his side's strategy for the run chase, Adil Rashid said:

"We have to keep it very simple and do what we do. We're very happy after the first half of the game."

Fans react after India reaches 168/6 against England

Fans enjoyed the intense action between the two sides in the first innings of the second semi-final. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm Virat Kohli in Adelaide Virat Kohli in Adelaide https://t.co/Nli7JXab6w

After six overs, England have reached 63/0 with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler at the crease.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 732 votes