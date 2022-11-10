T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after India's humiliating 10-wicket loss against England in the semi-final

Jos Buttler-led England side beat Team India comprehensively by 10 wickets in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on November 10, Thursday. Alex Hales won the player of the match award for his magnificent knock in the chase.

Team India batted first in the contest after losing the toss. On the back of Hardik Pandya's sensational half-century, the Men in Blue managed to reach 168/6 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli also chipped in with an anchoring half-century. Adil Rashid (1/20) and Chris Jordan (3/43) were the picks of the English bowlers.

At the end of the first innings, the Men in Blue might have thought they had a respectable score on the board. However, it was not to be, as the English openers got off to a flying start. Jos Buttler led the way by negating Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing in the first over and smashing him for a couple of boundaries.

Alex Hales joined in on the fun soon after and took the attack to the bowlers. The duo batted aggressively and showed no mercy to the bowlers as they capitalized on the short square boundaries to smash sixes.

The bowlers looked helpless amidst the onslaught, which led to the dropping of the fielders' shoulders. Hales and Buttler powered their side to 170/0 in 16 overs and booked a date with Pakistan in the finals on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Alex Hales reflected on the spectacular batting performance and said:

"It would be right up there for sure. It's the huge occasion, against India in the semi-finals of the World Cup. A massive moment for us. This is one of the best grounds in the world.

He further added:

"Especially in the powerplay with the short square boundaries. It's a ground I have good memories of and enjoy batting at. I never thought I'll play in the World Cup again. This is one of the best nights of my career. Jos (Buttler) was fantastic as well."

Fans react after India's loss against England

Cricket fans enjoyed the encounter between India and England in Adelaide. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

SAAD @Fallen_x_King



#INDvsENG Indians coming back to earth after losing from England: Indians coming back to earth after losing from England:#INDvsENG https://t.co/om4RkowEIu

shashank kumar @skpunch



#INDvsENG Buttler showing KL Rahul how batting powerplay is used Buttler showing KL Rahul how batting powerplay is used #INDvsENG https://t.co/eyt8P38jZ1

Sagar @sagarcasm I tried so hard and got so far

But in the end, it doesn't even matter I tried so hard and got so farBut in the end, it doesn't even matter https://t.co/oMGt3TlB1U

England and Pakistan will square off in the final on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

