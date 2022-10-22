T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as New Zealand stun Australia with an 89-run victory

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand made a winning start to the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Sydney on Saturday, October 22. They registered a thumping 89-run victory against defending champions Australia in the opening Super 12 clash.

The Kiwis fired in unison to hand the home side a shocking defeat. Devon Conway (92*) deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his stellar knock in the first innings, which set up a perfect platform for their win.

New Zealand's clinical performance against Australia entertained fans around the globe. They were also disappointed to witness such dismal batting efforts from the Aussies on their home soil.

Fans went on to troll the Australian batters for the same and applauded the Kiwis on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

New Zealand bowlers Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner derail Australia's chase with crucial wickets

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand posted a 200/3 on the board on the back of Devon Conway's 92*. Finn Allen (42), Kane Williamson (23), and James Neesham (26*) played the supporting cast.

In response, Australia received a huge early blow as Tim Southee castled out David Warner (5) cheaply in the second over. The right-arm pacer also dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh in the fifth over to give the Blackcaps a crucial breakthrough.

Mitchell Santner also got into the business and complemented Southee's efforts by chipping away with three wickets, resulting in the collapse of the Australian batting order. The batters succumbed to the pressure created by the Kiwi bowlers and surrendered meekly without a fight. The hosts skittled out for 111 in 17.1 overs and lost the match by 89 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Aussie captain Aaron Finch reviewed the contest and said:

"They set it up in the first four overs with the bat and we never really recovered from that. When you're chasing a big total you can come undone but we were totally outplayed by them. (On Finn Allen) We've seen a fair bit of him and done our analysis. He just got off to a flyer.

"They were quite unpredictable and tough to plan against. We were just slightly off and didn't recover. (Net run-rate) Took a big hit didn't it? You've got to plan to win the next four games and get a bit of luck along the way. We've got belief in our group and the right players to do the job."

Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka at the Perth Stadium in Perth on October 25. New Zealand, on the other hand, will square off against Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, October 26.

