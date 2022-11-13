Pakistan suffered a disappointing loss against England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. Sam Curran bowled a phenomenal spell in the first innings to set up the win for his side.

After being put into bat first, Pakistan could only reach 137/8 after a dismal performance from their batters. Shan Masood (38) and Babar Azam (32) got starts but failed to convert them into substantial knocks. Sam Curran (3/12), Adil Rashid (2/22), and Chris Jordan (2/27) were the picks of the bowlers.

In response, England suffered an early blow as Shaheen Afridi cleaned up in-form opener Alex Hales in the first over. Pakistan bowlers extracted swing from the surface and bowled at a high pace to trouble the English batters consistently.

Jos Buttler (26) tried to counter-attack by resorting to flamboyant shots and was successful for a while. However, Haris Rauf (2/23) dismissed him in the sixth over to give Pakistan a massive breakthrough.

The bowlers kept things tight in the middle overs and tried their best. Ben Stokes (52 off 49 balls) remained composed at the crease and anchored the chase to perfection.

He hit the winning runs in the 19th over and helped his side lift the trophy for the second time. Pakistan were in the game until the 16th over, when Shaheen Afridi's untimely injury forced him to leave the field.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on the loss and said:

"First of all congratulations to the England team. They played brilliantly and fought well. It feels like home here - everyone has come and supported us. Thank you for coming over and supporting us. The way the team fought back in the last four matches has been unbelievable."

He added:

"All the credit to my team for that. I passed the message to the boys to play our natural game and with freedom. But I think we were 25 runs short. Our bowling is one of the best in the world. The way we started in the first six overs (was great) but unfortunately Shaheen got injured. It happens though in this game."

Fans react after Pakistan's loss against England in the final of T20 World Cup 2022

Cricket fans enjoyed the intense encounter between Pakistan and England in Melbourne. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Sagar @sagarcasm Qudrat ka Nizam today Qudrat ka Nizam today https://t.co/wFt9vLbZlS

Sagar @sagarcasm When we don't win the World Cup but Pakistan doesn't win either When we don't win the World Cup but Pakistan doesn't win either https://t.co/8ONybF2tGV

Who was the stand-out performer for Pakistan in the World Cup? Sound off in the comments section.

Check here for the PAK vs ENG Live Score of the T20 World Cup final 2022

Poll : 0 votes