T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the Super 12 clash between Australia and Sri Lanka

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday, October 25.

New Zealand defeated the defending champions in their previous match on Saturday. With one win and one loss from two games, the Aussies are currently placed fourth in the group 1 points table.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis starred for the hosts against Sri Lanka with a bludgeoning 17-ball half-century in the run chase. He deservingly received the Player of the Match award for helping Australia cruise towards victory.

The action that unfolded during the encounter between Sri Lanka and Australia entertained the fans. After the conclusion of the match, they took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Sri Lanka give a tough fight to Australia before Marcus Stoinis' blitzkrieg

After being put into bat first, Sri Lanka managed to reach 157/6 on the back of contributions from Charith Asalanka (38) and Pathum Nissanka (40). Pat Cummins (1/36) started well in the powerplay but could not replicate the effort in the death overs as he conceded 20 runs off the final over of the innings.

Australia lost David Warner's wicket early in the tricky chase. Mitchell Marsh also did not have a good day as he departed for run-a-ball 17 in the ninth over. Maxwell came in next and hit a few lusty blows before departing in the 13th over.

Stoinis (59* off 18 balls) entered the crease at this juncture with both teams still alive in the game. He changed the complexion of the whole match with his quickfire knock.

The 33-year-old also gave a much-needed facelift to his side's net run rate by guiding them to a comfortable six-wicket victory in 16.3 overs. Aaron Finch (31 off 42 balls) did not look in any rhythm from the onset and struggled for timing throughout the innings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stoinis reflected on his sensational knock and said:

"Once I got in, the plan was to keep going. I was really nervous today being at home in Perth with my family and friends here. So, I was really nervous going into it, but really happy that we ended on putting up a clinic there.

"Mentally I was nice and fresh, I had a bit of time off looking after the side strain, it's been sort of plaguing me on and off for a while now, but so far so good."

Australia will next lock horns with England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 28. Sri Lanka will square off against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 26.

