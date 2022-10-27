T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping victory against the Netherlands

Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated the Netherlands side comprehensively in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, October 27. They won by 56 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Player of the Match award for his blistering 25-ball half-century in the first innings.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma (53) carried his side in the first 10 overs by notching up a half-century after they lost KL Rahul's wicket early on.

After the Indian captain's departure, Virat Kohli (62*) and Suryakumar Yadav played magnificently to take India to a healthy total of 179/2. The Indian middle-order duo smashed the Netherlands bowlers all over the park and delivered a strong finish to the innings.

In response, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India an ideal start by bowling two consecutive maidens, taking the wicket of Vikramjit Singh. The Netherlands batting unit never recovered after losing the plot early in the chase.

Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) further squeezed them in the middle overs by spinning a web around them. The Dutch side eventually reached only 123/9 after 20 overs and lost the match by 56 runs.

In a minor consolation for his side, Paul van Meekeren hit three fours off the last three balls of the match against Arshdeep Singh (2/37).

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma reviewed the contest and said:

"Obviously, for us, as soon as the game got over we came back to Sydney and regrouped. We discussed that it was a great win but we have to move on now and just start thinking about the games that are coming up for us. The focus has been on this game."

He added:

"We wanted to come out here and get those two crucial points and I thought it was quite clinical. Honestly, when you're expected to win, the pressure is a lot."

Fans react after India's clinical win against the Netherlands

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a one-sided encounter between India and the Netherlands in Sydney. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

What a Hattrick by Arshdeep Singh in the last 3 balls What a Hattrick by Arshdeep Singh in the last 3 balls #INDvsNEDWhat a Hattrick by Arshdeep Singh in the last 3 balls https://t.co/Po6vE0BLa1

Team India will next face South Africa on Sunday, October 30, at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

