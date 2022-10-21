T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as Zimbabwe joins India and Pakistan in Group 2 of Super 12s 

Zimbabwe defeated Scotland in the final match of the Qualifying round on Friday, October 21, and advanced to the next stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Courtesy of their five-wicket victory, the African nation also knocked Scotland out of the tournament and topped their group. The Craig Ervine-led side has now joined India, Pakistan, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Scotland won the toss and batted first in this virtual knockout contest. George Munsey (54) led their charge with the bat once again by notching up his second half-century across three games in the tournament.

None of the other batters, however, contributed substantially as Scotland ended up with a modest total of 132/6 after 20 overs. Lanky pacer Tendai Chatara (2/14) starred for the African side in the bowling department.

#SCOvZIM Zimbabwe are through to the Super 12 after a fabulous performance in HobartThe first time they have made it out of the First Round at the #T20WorldCup Zimbabwe are through to the Super 12 after a fabulous performance in Hobart 👏🏻The first time they have made it out of the First Round at the #T20WorldCup 🔥#SCOvZIM https://t.co/W1snTvtwch

In reply, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (54) anchored the innings for his side with a sensible half-century. Scotland looked to be in control of the proceedings when they reduced their opponents to 42/3 in 8 overs.

Sikandar Raza (40 off 23 balls) walked in to bat at this juncture and changed the whole complexion of the game with a blazing knock. He put on a 64-run match-defining partnership with Ervine and bought the required rate under control.

After the duo returned to the pavilion, Milton Shumba (11*) and Ryan Burl (9*) played cautiously. They took their team home in the penultimate over with nine balls left in the innings.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, elated Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine reflected on his side's performance and said:

"Look, I don't think anybody can explain what it means to us. Had the whole country behind us and well deserved for the boys to get through. I needed Raz to come and play that sort of an innings. "

He added:

"I knew if I batted all the way and get the singles and doubles, Raz will do it at the other end. The support for us has been special. The support in Townsville was incredible and to see our supporters follow us all the way is an incredible feeling."

Fans react after Zimbabwe made it to the same Super 12 group as India and Pakistan

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed an engaging contest between Zimbabwe and Scotland on Friday. After learning about Zimbabwe's ascension into Group B in the Super 12s, which also includes India and Pakistan, fans shared hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Bollywood @RohanKumarRai2 Babar azam after knowing Zimbabwe qualified for Group 2 Babar azam after knowing Zimbabwe qualified for Group 2 https://t.co/92dtHtflx2

Vikram @S16Vikram Babar Azam After Knowing That Zimbabwe And Netherlands Are In Their Group Babar Azam After Knowing That Zimbabwe And Netherlands Are In Their Group https://t.co/J5Lz1c0LzG

Shreya👑 ❤️ @Here4VK18 @mufaddal_vohra Happiest person rn but someone tell him that Zimbabwe is not longer the same team @mufaddal_vohra Happiest person rn but someone tell him that Zimbabwe is not longer the same team😭 https://t.co/rsEBfxWjHj

Cheeku. @primeKohli Babar Azam after realising that he has to play Zimbabwe and 3 more Minnows in a Same Group !!

Babar Azam after realising that he has to play Zimbabwe and 3 more Minnows in a Same Group !!https://t.co/aqSibEMfrO

Aslam @43and49allout Zimbabwe Qualified into Super 12 stage Zimbabwe Qualified into Super 12 stage https://t.co/1efRpSjQR0

JoeCricket_ | ROHIRAT ERA @Joecricket_ PCT fans after realizing Babar and Zimbabwe in one group

PCT fans after realizing Babar and Zimbabwe in one grouphttps://t.co/E12LepnXpD

The Super 12 stage commences on Saturday, October 22, with the clash between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

