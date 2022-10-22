T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Kane Williamson memes after his sedate knock against Australia

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson faced the ire of fans after his sluggish knock against Australia on Saturday (October 22). The right-handed batter scored a run-a-ball 23 in the first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After being asked to bat first, Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) got New Zealand off to a blazing start. He attacked from the onset by advancing at the Aussie quicks and scored runs at a brisk pace. Josh Hazlewood ended Allen's blitzkrieg in the fifth by cleaning him up with a wonderful yorker.

Kane Williamson walked to the crease with a score at 56/1 after 4.1 overs. He then put on a 69-run partnership with Devon Conway for the second wicket. However, he struggled with timing throughout his innings and looked out of sorts.

Conway was in great rhythm as he kept scoring swiftly at the other end and did not let the run-rate dip significantly due to Williamson's sluggish knock. Adam Zampa pulled Williamson out of his misery by dismissing him in the 13th over.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their disappointment over Kane Williamson's sedate knock against Australia. They accused him of dampening New Zealand's momentum after the openers' early burst in the powerplay.

Devon Conway's 92* lifts New Zealand to 200/3 against Australia

Conway anchored the innings perfectly with a brilliant knock. He looked well set for a century but was left stranded on 92* in the end.

Following Kane Williamson's departure, Glenn Phillips (12) and James Neesham (26*) supported Conway with mini contributions. Neesham ended the innings on a high with a six against Josh Hazlewood to help New Zealand reach 200/3.

In the bowling department, Hazlewood picked up two, while Adam Zampa scalped one wicket for the Aussies.

