T20 World Cup 2022: "Very cruel to be DK today" - Twitterati sympathize with Dinesh Karthik as Team India pick Rishabh Pant for semi-final against England 

So the suspense over Team India's keeper-batter (Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik) for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England is finally over!
At the toss, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that the Men in Blue have retained the same playing XI which featured against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match. And so Pant, who was dismissed for 3 in that game, has kept his place in the team for the knockout clash against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.
Speaking after losing the toss, Rohit said:
“It was a tough call with the kind of talent we have but we've stuck to the same team.”
Karthik, who played four of the five Super 12 matches, registered scores of 1, 6 and 7 in his three innings. However, barring the game against South Africa in Perth, where Team India’s batting collapsed, he did not get too many balls to make an impact.
Twitterati questioned the decision to pick Pant ahead of DK for the knockout clash against Jos Buttler and co. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site:
A couple of users, however, stated that the decision to pick Pant over DK for the semi-final against England could be a gamble that may or may not work.
Team India vs England 2nd semi-final T20 World Cup 2022: Toss update
Team India are batting first in the semi-final in Adelaide after England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, English captain Buttler said:
“(It) looks a good wicket. Hope it stays that way for the whole game.”
On the atmosphere for the semi-final, he added:
“There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions are different, we will have to adapt.”
England have been forced to make two changes to their playing XI. Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are out due to injuries. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan come in.
Team India vs England: Playing XIs
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid
