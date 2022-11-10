Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "Very cruel to be DK today" - Twitterati sympathize with Dinesh Karthik as Team India pick Rishabh Pant for semi-final against England 

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Nov 10, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik
India have preferred Rishabh Pant to Dinesh Karthik for the semi-final against England.

So the suspense over Team India's keeper-batter (Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik) for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England is finally over!

At the toss, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that the Men in Blue have retained the same playing XI which featured against Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match. And so Pant, who was dismissed for 3 in that game, has kept his place in the team for the knockout clash against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Speaking after losing the toss, Rohit said:

“It was a tough call with the kind of talent we have but we've stuck to the same team.”

Karthik, who played four of the five Super 12 matches, registered scores of 1, 6 and 7 in his three innings. However, barring the game against South Africa in Perth, where Team India’s batting collapsed, he did not get too many balls to make an impact.

Twitterati questioned the decision to pick Pant ahead of DK for the knockout clash against Jos Buttler and co. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site:

The world will never forget how the Indian team destroyed the career of dinesh Karthik
Not playing Dinesh Karthik is the biggest mistake!MARK MY WORDS!#INDvsENG
@BCCI @DineshKarthik played 3 matches he was runout & faced one ball, I am not sure how you guys decided he can't perform other matches, Indian team is always dumb in selecting #ENGvsIND #INDvsENG
What happened of backing Dinesh Karthik??? Didn't back him properly in Asia Cup nor World Cup. Played him in bilateral series in between.
Dinesh Karthik not picked for the game again. Worst luck for him.Maybe Rishabh’s exploitation in Australian pitches earlier during the test series could be the reason.It’s very cruel to be DK today ❌ #ENGvsIND #T20WorldCup #Semifinal
Thank you DK 😞🥺💔 Keep entertaining us in the IPL.@DineshKarthik #INDvsENG #T20worldcup22
Dinesh Karthik played the whole Asia Cup and this world cup and now suddenly Rishabh Pant has come in the team in a big match. I can be wrong but it's definitely a POOR selection. #INDvsENG | #RishabhPant | #DineshKarthik | #T20worldcup22 | #T20WorldCup | #Semifinal
Very very bad decision Pant is wrong player to playing in 11DK is best finisher ❤️ @ICC @imVkohli @DineshKarthik @ImRo45
Disastrous decision to pick #Panth ahead #DineshKarthik by #RohithSharma Make him sit inform batsman and picking Failed batsmen & wicket keeperMatch is doneThose crucial 20-30 runs will decide the match and #Eng chase the target easily#T20worldcup22#WorldCup#INDvsENG#BCCI
It's an poor call dropping @DineshKarthik for @RishabhPant17 #INDvsENG#T20WorldCup
Dropping @DineshKarthik would be really costly!
Unfortunately , Dinesh Karthik never got enough backing in his entire career playing in any position and its really sad to the last days of career go down like this

A couple of users, however, stated that the decision to pick Pant over DK for the semi-final against England could be a gamble that may or may not work.

playing @RishabhPant17 in place of @DineshKarthik is the big gamble...which can go either way @ImRo45 @BCCI @JayShah
Missed all the good chances...@DineshKarthik feeling pity for you...Indian team had no other option

Team India vs England 2nd semi-final T20 World Cup 2022: Toss update

Team India are batting first in the semi-final in Adelaide after England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, English captain Buttler said:

“(It) looks a good wicket. Hope it stays that way for the whole game.”

On the atmosphere for the semi-final, he added:

“There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions are different, we will have to adapt.”

England have been forced to make two changes to their playing XI. Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are out due to injuries. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan come in.

Team India vs England: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

