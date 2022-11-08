T20 World Cup 2022: Veteran cricketers names Sikandar Raza, Joshua Little as top favourites to attract IPL franchises

Ireland's Joshua Little and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza could attract big-money prices during the upcoming IPL 2023 auction on the basis of their phenomenal performances during the T20 World Cup 2022. The verdict was given by veteran cricketers and analysts in a video uploaded by Cricbuzz on their YouTube channel.

Zimbabwe shocked everyone when they outclassed Pakistan to register a huge upset that kept them in the race for a place in the semi-finals for some time. A big reason behind Zimbabwe’s impressive outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 was the all-round skills of Sikandar Raza.

Raza has amassed 175 runs in seven games so far in the tournament and has also picked up nine wickets. An all-rounder who plays spin and pace bowling equally well, the 36-year-old is expected to be on the radar of various IPL teams.

Vouching for the all-rounder, former India quick Ashish Nehra said:

"Sikander Raza brings a lot to the table. It's not just his batting but he can contribute with the bowl as well. Also his ability to bat deep at 5 or 6 will make him a strong choice for a lot of IPL franchises. "

Ireland's Joshua Little is only the sixth bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20 World Cups

Joshua Little scripted a feat to his name after becoming the sixth bowler to scalp a hat-trick in T20 World Cups. The Irish left-arm pacer achieved the feat against New Zealand, cleaning up Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, and James Nisham.

Joshua Little finished the T20 World Cup 2022 with 11 wickets next to his name and could fetch a big contract at the upcoming IPL 2023 auction.

Echoing the same lines, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said:

"The player that I think will attract big-money from associate nations is Joshua Little from Ireland. He is a wonderful left-arm seal bowler and has the right amount of pace. He can swing the ball back into right-handers and as was visible in his hattrick he can also make the ball go back into the left-hander as well."

