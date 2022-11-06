T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli drops adorable comment on Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram to celebrate MoM performance

For the second time this week, Virat Kohli celebrated Suryakumar Yadav's contribution to Team India in a 2022 T20 World Cup match, on Instagram.

Suryakumar once again dazzled with his performance by scoring an unbeaten 25-ball 61 in the match Zimbabwe on Sunday, hitting six fours and four jaw-dropping sixes. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as India finished top of the table in their group, ahead of the semi-finals.

After the match, SKY posted snapshots of himself raising the bat for his half-century, a team celebration for a wicket, and a few of his shots on Instagram.

He captioned it as follows:

"𝙉𝙤 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 🇮🇳💙"

Kohli was quick to comment on it, praising Suryakumar for being on a "different level" with three fire emojis. He wrote:

"Alag level 🔥🔥🔥"

On Wednesday (November 2), Kohli, after scoring a similar match-winning half-century against Bangladesh, posted a few photos from the match on his account. The Mumbai Indians batter commented on it saying:

"Fire hai (It's fire!) 💪❤️🧿"

Kohli replied to the comment by praising the Mumbaikar for becoming ICC's top-ranked batter in T20Is.

"@surya_14kumar bhau sabse upar #1 🔥( Brother is at the top #1)"

After Sunday's innings, the right-hander has added more points to his ranking and widened the gap between himself and Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan, placed second.

Suryakumar Yadav hiding India's weak points

With this knock, Suryakumar Yadav became the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He now has 225 runs from five matches at an average of 75 and a chart-topping strike rate of 193.97 (minimum 60 runs). Virat Kohli, who scored 26 (25), is still leading the run chart with 246 runs.

However, their consistency also hides the persistent failures of the top order and the finishers.

Against Zimbabwe, skipper Rohit Sharma fell into a short-ball trap and got out early again. KL Rahul scored a fifty but not after slowing down the pace in the powerplay (which got them just 46 runs). Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya both failed to fire.

The responsibility to get India to a good score again fell on Suryakumar. Once again, the Mumbai batsman didn't let his team down.

Suryakumar Yadav has bailed out India so far but the Men in Blue will need more hands on the deck in the semi-final against England on Thursday, November 10.

