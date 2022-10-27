T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Ecstasy at the Harare Sports Club as fans celebrate Zimbabwe's win over Pakistan

Zimbabwe scripted a famous one-run victory over Pakistan in their Super 12 clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The victory marked their first win in the Super 12 stage of the competition as Craig Ervine and Co. snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at the Perth Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, the result sparked celebrations aplenty back home and fans couldn't hold back their excitement. This was evident at the venue as well, with the players sharing the moment with their faithful in the stands.

A video posted by Zimbabwe Cricket captures its fans watching with bated breath through the final moments of the contest at the Harare Sports Club. The moment Regis Chakabva dislodged the bails to catch Shaheen Shah Afridi short, the fans went into a frenzy and stormed onto the ground in delight.

They also broke into song and dance in celebration. Here's a look at the same:

Zimbabwe snatch a 1-run thriller against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup

Electing to bat first, Zimbabwe openers Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere got them off to a flyer, racking up 31 in the first three overs. Pakistan pulled things back with regular wickets but the contest completely flipped their way as the Chevrons collapsed from 95/3 to 95/7 in a span of six deliveries.

Brad Evans managed to take the score to 130/8 and would have a big say in the closing stages of the contest too. Pakistan never got going in their chase as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan failed to notch up substantial scores again. Shan Masood and Shadab Khan rotated the strike well and minimized the dot deliveries to ensure the Men in Green were on track to open their account at the T20 World Cup.

Sikandar Raza then struck twice before having Masood stumped down the leg-side off a wide for 44. The contest went down to the wire and despite needing 3 runs off the last three deliveries, Pakistan imploded while Evans, who had the ball in hand, held his nerve. Shaheen Shah Afridi was run out trying to tie the scores off the last ball, sending the Chevrons into ecstatic celebrations.

Zimbabwe are now placed in second spot in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup with three points with South Africa just ahead of them on net run rate. They next play Bangladesh at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday (October 30), while Pakistan play the Netherlands in Perth later that day.

Has this result broken Group 2 of the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup wide open? Let us know in the comments section below!

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Zimbabwe script a historic semifinal spot at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 0 votes