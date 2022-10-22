T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Glenn Philips' superman effort to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in Super 12 clash against Australia

New Zealand fielder Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunning catch to send Marcus Stoinis back to the pavilion in the Super 12 clash between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday (October 22). The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted the opening contest of the Super 12 round.

Coming in to bat in the fifth over with 34/3 on the board, Marcus Stoinis (7 off 14 balls) looked tentative at the crease and failed to score freely. He finally tried to play a big shot in the air against Mitchell Santner in the ninth over but couldn't get the desired timing on the shot.

An alert and agile Glenn Phillips pounced on the opportunity and grabbed a breathtaking flying catch to end Stoinis' miserable stay.

You can watch the athletic fielding effort in the post below:

New Zealand bowlers put on a clinical show against a strong Australian batting department

The Kiwis batted first in the contest and posted a mammoth total of 200/3. Devon Conway starred in the batting department with a brilliant 92*. Finn Allen (42) and James Neesham (26) assisted him with blazing cameos.

In the chase, Tim Southee broke the backbone of the Australian batting unit by dismissing David Warner (5) early in the second over. Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh then tried to build some momentum but were unsuccessful in the endeavor.

The New Zealand bowling contingent stuck to their plans and kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals to derail the Aussies' chase. The hosts never looked in contention throughout the second innings due to the persistent penetrating bowling effort by the Kiwis.

Glenn Maxwell (28) tried to keep his side in the hunt for a while but perished while trying to keep up with the increasing required rate.

The Aussies were eventually bundled out for 111 and lost the match by 89 runs.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes