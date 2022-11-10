T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] India's last-minute preparations ahead of semi-final clash against England

Team India are all set to square off against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final clash on Thursday. They were the only team to win four games in the group stages and will look to break their knockout jinx in the ICC tournaments.

The Indian cricket team's Instagram handle shared a video ahead of the much-anticipated contest. The players can be seen sweating it out in the nets one last time before the knockout clash of the showpiece event.

In the reel, Rohit can be seen addressing the media before the match where he spoke about the importance of knockout matches and how past results hardly matter on the big days.

“I think knockout games are important. We do understand that. There is a simple logic to it. Knockout games, because you get to play only once and there is only one opportunity to do well in that knockout game. Just have to be good on that day, in terms of skills we just need to be better than them.

"All the records in the past doesn't really matter too much. It’s just that you can carry the confidence with you but again we just need to start fresh. We can’t go into the game thinking that we have beaten this team and it can happen again. We do understand we need to play well to win.

"These guys are very dangerous, they have played some really good cricket in the tournament that’s why they are here. So we gotta be at our best to win the game,” Rohit said.

Road to final four for India and England in T20 World Cup

India started off their T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. Their campaign received a jolt after going down against South Africa but they finished the group stage on top with four wins from five games.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been the standout batters, while Arshdeep Singh has been the pick of the bowlers for India in T20 World Cup 2022.

England started their campaign with a win against Afghanistan but suffered a morale-shattering defeat at the hands of Ireland. However, they got their campaign back on track with a resounding victory against New Zealand.

Mark Wood and Dawid Malan have sustained injuries and could miss the semi-finals. In that case, Chris Jordan and Philip Salt might be the likely replacements.

