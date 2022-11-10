T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Rishabh Pant sacrifices his wicket for Hardik Pandya in 2nd semi-final vs England

Indian batter Rishabh Pant sacrificed his wicket during the final over of India's semi-final clash against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Playing ahead of Dinesh Karthik, Pant was expected to play a key role in the middle order to counter England's spin threat. However, the wicketkeeper-batter came in to bat at No.6 after Virat Kohli's dismissal at the end of the 18th over.

Pant fired all cylinders from the word go, slicing a slower delivery from Sam Curran over backward point for a boundary. Pant's presence at the striker's end was limited as all-rounder Hardik Pandya was busy taking the England pacers to the cleaners.

On the third ball of the final over bowled by Chris Jordan, Pant missed a wide yorker, but Hardik wanted a single to get the strike back. Consequently, Rishabh Pant obliged for the run but failed to make it to the other end as England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler threw the ball to Chris Jordan, who took off the bails to complete the runout.

Watch the clip here:

Rishabh Pant gestured a thumbs up to Hardik before walking back to the dugout. Hardik carted a six and a four before he got out hit wicket on the final ball as India posted 168/6.

Virat Kohli completes 4000 T20I runs

Earlier in the Indian innings, former captain Virat Kohli hit his fourth fifty of the tournament to set up a platform for the Men in Blue.

Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls with the help of four boundaries and a spectacular six off Chris Woakes.

The former Indian skipper became the first batter to reach 4000 runs in T20 Internationals in the course of his 37th half-century in the shortest format.

Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup, amassing 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.66.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 833 votes