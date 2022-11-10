T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma in tears after India gets thrashed by England in the 2nd semi-final

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma couldn’t hold back his emotions after India suffered a 10 wicket hiding at the hands of England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (10th November). India were outplayed in all three departments of the game as England chased down the target of 169 with all 10 wickets in hand.

Sitting in the dugout after the thrashing, Rohit Sharma had a tear or two in his eyes and was visibly disappointed with India’s performance in the crunch game.

Even in the post-match presentation ceremony, he was of the opinion that handling pressure cannot be taught and the players have been in this situation before and should have reacted better. He also felt that the bowlers didn’t really turn up on the day.

“Pretty disappointed how it turned out today. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we didn't turn up today."

He added:

"When it comes to knockout stages, it's all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can't teach anyone to handle pressure. When these guys play the playoffs in the IPL and all that, those are high-pressure games, and they're able to handle it."

A clinical performance by Buttler and Hales after Hardik Pandya's heroics took India to a competitive score

Earlier, it was English skipper Jos Buttler who won the toss and put India in. The powerplay belonged to the English bowlers, which also included the wicket of KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma once again struggled for timing and could only muster 27 off 28 deliveries.

Virat Kohli scored his fourth half-century in the World Cup but the much-needed late impetus was provided by Hardik Pandya. His blistering knock of 63 off just 33 deliveries got India to a competitive score of 168.

However, it was nowhere close to being par, as Buttler and Alex Hales ran riot and chased the target down in just 16 overs.

The intent was clear from both the batters from the outset as they made full use of the fielding restrictions in the first six overs. India could never really recover from the early onslaught as both Hales and Buttler kept piling on the agony.

England eventually romped home in just 16 overs to set up a final clash with Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (13th November).

