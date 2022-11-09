Shadab Khan produced an exceptional piece of fielding during their T20 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 9, to send Devon Conway back to the pavilion.

Shadab hit the bullseye at the non-striker's end from mid-off with Conway just short of his crease. Had Conway dived there, he might have made his crease.

On the final delivery of the sixth over bowled by Haris Rauf, Conway pushed a fuller-length delivery a shade outside off straight to the mid-off fielder. Conway and Kane Williamson set off for a risky single, but the southpaw couldn’t quite make his crease in time.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, it was Williamson who won the toss in the big semi-final and opted to bat. Shaheen Afridi bowled a fantastic opening over, accounting for the wicket of dangerman Finn Allen.

It was a trademark Shaheen delivery, which swung back and thudded onto Allen's front pad, and umpire Marais Erasmus had no hesitation in raising his finger. He survived a close shave just off the previous ball but couldn’t quite make the opportunity count.

Mohammad Nawaz also bagged the wicket of Glenn Phillips to put the Kiwis in a spot of bother.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 51/3 in the ninth over with Williamson and Daryl Mitchell in the middle.

Pakistan make the last 4 after losing the first two games

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign began with two morale-shattering defeats against arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe. However, they bounced back into the tournament with three consecutive wins against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

Three wins alone wouldn’t have been enough had the Netherlands not scripted history by beating South Africa in their last Super 12 game. Pakistan grabbed their opportunity and defeated Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final to book a place in the last four.

New Zealand played some exceptional brand of cricket during the Super 12 stage. Having started off the tournament by annihilating hosts Australia, they lost to England on the way but still managed to make it through to the last 4 as the top-ranked team from Group 1.

