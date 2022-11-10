T20 World Cup 2022 [Watch]: Suryakumar Yadav drops Jos Buttler after almost converging with Virat Kohli 

With Jos Buttler and Alex Hales absolutely decimating the Indian bowlers, there was only but a bleak hope of any comeback. The Men in Blue's ambitions suffered a further setback when Suryakumar Yadav dropped Jos Buttler in the 14th over to quash all hopes. To add insult to injury, the ball even raced to the boundary as Virat Kohli made an attempt to stop it.

Buttler had already smashed Mohammed Shami for a boundary and a six in the over as he looked to repeat it off a good-length ball on the off-stump and ended up skying it high. SKY, who was at mid-off, had to turn around and sprint toward the boundary to take the catch. Although it was a tough chance, all Suryakumar could do was parry it away from the reach of Kohli running towards him from mid-on.

Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver the goods with the bat

Suryakumar Yadav could manage only 14 runs before being dismissed

With Suryakumar being the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, a lot of fans pinned their hopes on the swashbuckling batter. India had already suffered an early setback, losing KL Rahul cheaply in the second over as Chris Woakes drew first blood for England.

Thus, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease, India hoped for a flourish from both their premier batters. However, Suryakumar Yadav failed to convert his innings into a big score after succumbing to an Adil Rashid delivery.

It was a big break for the Jos Buttler-led side as they claimed the danger man cheaply. It was a slow leg break outside off delivery from Rashid as Suryakuma Yadav stepped out looking to make room. However, he ended up being too far from the ball to be able to hit it cleanly. It looked like he was trying to hit it over extra cover, but ended up slicing the ball much wider than he wanted, out to the sweeper at deep cover point.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

