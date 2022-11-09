T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Team India batter Virat Kohli in pain after being hit in the nets by a Harshal Patel delivery 

After Team India captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli was also hit in the nets during a practice session ahead of the team’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England.

In a video being shared on social media, the in-form Team India batter is seen going down on his knees after being struck in the groin area by a delivery from Harshal Patel.

Team India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. Earlier on Tuesday, November 8, Indian skipper Rohit was hit on the forearm while taking throwdowns in the nets.

In the latest injury scare for the team, Kohli also received a blow during a practice session. Thankfully for India, there is nothing serious. According to media reports, he is fit and fine to take on England in the semi-final on Thursday.

Aru★ @Aru_Ro45 Scary moment for Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel ball hit him in the nets. Scary moment for Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel ball hit him in the nets. https://t.co/iIUyit9XgL

Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday, November 5, is the current leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022. In five matches, he has smashed 246 runs at an average of 123 and a strike rate of 138.98. He has registered three half-centuries, remaining unbeaten on all three occasions.

“There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now”- Team India skipper Rohit Sharma provides injury update

Ahead of the semi-final against England, Team India captain Rohit addressed a press conference on Wednesday.

Asked about the status of his injury, he asserted that there is nothing to worry about. The 35-year-old said:

“I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now.”

Rohit also shared his thoughts on the importance of knockout matches. Admitting that these games are important, he added that one bad match cannot define careers. He stated:

“I think knockout games are important. Because you get to play only once and there is one opportunity to do well in that knockout game. But for players what they have done in their entire career doesn’t define them by just one knockout game.

“You know the entire year you work so hard and to do well in whichever format you want to play. So that one particular game is not going to decide that. I think we do understand the importance of knockout, but at the same time it is important to realise what sort of effort you put in an entire year to come to that stage.”

ANI @ANI Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England. Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England. https://t.co/HA4xGJDC51

Rohit has had a poor T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with the bat so far. In five matches, he has registered scores of four, 53, 15, two, and 15.

