T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli perishes to short third-man as Chris Jordan strikes again in the semi-final 

Virat Kohli notched yet another fifty at the Adelaide Oval during India's semi-final encounter against England, but could not stay till the end of the innings to accelerate in his trademark fashion. The former India skipper departed soon after recording his fourth half-century of the T20 World Cup 2022.

He was dismissed by Chris Jordan in the 18th over of the innings. Kohli tried to squeeze out a wide yorker delivered by the right-arm pacer, aiming for the gap between the short-third man and point. However, his attempt at the stroke found Adil Rashid inside the circle, who completed a sharp catch to end Kohli's stint at the crease. Watch the video of his dismissal right here:

He had registered a half-century during Team India's last visit to Adelaide in the Super 12s stages. He claimed the player of the match award for his composed knock against Bangladesh in the rain-curtailed encounter.

The ace batter had to come into bat in the early stages of the contest yet again following KL Rahul's dismissal in the second over of the innings. Kohli took his time with Rohit Sharma out in the middle and later on forged a crucial partnership alongside Hardik Pandya as well to set up a platform for the death overs.

Hardik Pandya launches India to a very competitive total of 168-6 after Kohli's dismissal

India were primed to hit the 150-run mark when Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya shared the crease. Following Kohli's departure, the all-rounder took over the proceedings by smashing the England bowlers in the final two overs.

India were able to etch out 32 runs off the final 12 deliveries, with Pandya scoring the bulk of the runs. The all-rounder finished with a stunning 63 off 33 deliveries. He was dismissed in bizarre fashion off the final ball of the innings, where he dislodged the stumps with his foot while hitting the delivery for a boundary.

