T20 World Cup 2022: "We do not have anything to lose and have everything to win" - Shoaib Akhtar's message to Pakistan ahead of final

Shoaib Akhtar has urged Pakistan to give it their all when they take on England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. Akhtar believes Pakistan have nothing to lose but should prepare for a stiff contest.

Pakistan and England will lock horns at the iconic MCG to battle for their second T20 World Cup crown.

All eyes will be on Jos Buttler and Babar Azam as their respective captains have the responsibility of setting the tone with the bat. Both have also rediscovered their touch after a slow start to the tournament.

Speaking in a video uploaded on Twitter, the Rawalpindi Express called for his former side to bring their A-game and give England no chance. The 47-year-old believes that since no team will start as favorite, they have an opportunity, with their players coming into form.

Akhtar said:

"You have to bring your A-game. Don't give England any opportunity. It is going to be a tough final. I think Pakistan's batting has started performing, wickets have settled and bowlers have regained their fitness. I hope nobody is favorite in this team. Whoever plays well will win.

"Nobody was favorite in this tournament. Pakistan team was nowhere and now they are in the final, so we do not have anything to lose and have everything to win."

The 2009 World T20 champions had luck going their way after the Netherlands secured an upset win over South Africa. It cleared their path to the semi-finals as the Men in Green beat Bangladesh to seal the spot. Later, they beat New Zealand in the knockouts to storm into the final.

England-Pakistan final under rain threat

Babar Azam and Jos Buttler with the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, the marquee final at the MCG remains under the threat of persistent rain throughout the day, with the reserve day also not looking promising either.

Hence, the ICC's Event Technical Committee altered the playing regulations to give the teams more time in case of rain interventions.

The apex body of cricket has added two hours to the original provision of two hours if more time is required to complete the game and obtain a result. The game must have ten overs per side to constitute a match in knockouts. If a 10-over-per-side clash cannot take place, both sides will be declared joint winners.

