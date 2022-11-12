T20 World Cup 2022: "We didn't learn anything from the last World Cup loss" - Madan Lal highlights India's mistakes which led to their exit

Madan Lal has highlighted the mistakes Team India committed in the T20 World Cup 2022 and pointed out that they didn't learn anything from their loss at the last global event.

India crashed out of the tournament after suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat against England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The Men in Blue have not won a global ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

During a discussion on Aaj Tak, Madan Lal was asked if he expects India to take any learnings from their latest loss. He responded:

"This has happened earlier as well. We didn't learn anything from the last World Cup loss also. When you go to play such a big tournament, you need to do the planning. You couldn't figure out your team composition for the last one year."

The former Indian cricketer questioned the rigidity in selection shown by the team management. He said:

"It is necessary that you play those 15 players and give them practice, so that you have a team ready to play in the World Cup. We made a lot of mistakes in this World Cup. The biggest mistake was the team management's rigid thinking, that they will play with that team only, it is wrong."

Madan Lal added that the playing XI should have been selected based on the conditions on offer. He explained:

"You need to know how to read the conditions. You should know which combination will work in those conditions, which bowlers you should play and whether the ball will seam or not on that wicket. Our bowlers are effective when there is movement, otherwise they are not. The captain and coach have to read all these things."

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 #T20WorldCup Leave everything aside, which team could make a leggie like @yuzi_chahal sit out the entire World Cup? And that when all major teams had leg spinners winning games for them? Self destructive #INDvsENG Leave everything aside, which team could make a leggie like @yuzi_chahal sit out the entire World Cup? And that when all major teams had leg spinners winning games for them? Self destructive #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup

Many cricket experts have questioned the team management for not fielding Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI throughout the T20 World Cup and especially in the semi-final against England. They reasoned that a wicket-taking leg-spinner is required in a team already bereft of Jasprit Bumrah's services.

"Why are we scared of hitting the ball?" - Madan Lal questions India's batting approach

India went at a snail's pace in the first 10 overs of their innings.

Madan Lal also criticized India's timid batting approach in the powerplay overs. He elaborated:

"Second, I don't understand one thing at all - why are we scared of hitting the ball? You will have to play shots. The game starts with the first ball. You can't think that you will be watchful for the first one or two overs and then start hitting. It becomes very difficult, the match is set up in the first six overs."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Indian batters had to win this #IndvEng encounter…168 on this surface against a batting line-up like England with India’s bowling attack that’s bereft of high-pace and wrist-spin was a way below-par score. India’s average PP score in #T20WorldCup is 36 runs. 1/n Indian batters had to win this #IndvEng encounter…168 on this surface against a batting line-up like England with India’s bowling attack that’s bereft of high-pace and wrist-spin was a way below-par score. India’s average PP score in #T20WorldCup is 36 runs. 1/n

India scored just 38 in the first six overs, despite having lost only one wicket. They didn't press the accelerator pedal thereafter as well, taking 15 overs to reach the 100-run mark.

