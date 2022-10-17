T20 World Cup 2022: "We were all surprised by that" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami bowling just one over in warm-up bout against Australia

Aakash Chopra was surprised by skipper Rohit Sharma's decision not to give senior pacer Mohammed Shami an over early in the warm-up match against Australia on Monday, October 17.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he mentioned that he was shocked by Sharma's ploy since he expected him to give Shami a chance to bowl a longer spell in the fixture.

He highlighted how impressive the bowler was in the crucial final over, winning the match for his side. Chopra explained:

"Mohammed Shami got just six deliveries. That's all you allowed him to bowl. We were all surprised by that. Warm-up matches are generally used to try different things and give chances to your players."

He added:

"We were all hoping that Shami would get an over, but the skipper didn't do that. It looked as if India wouldn't be able to win the game when Australia needed 11 off six balls.

"But then, Shami came and bowled yorkers after yorkers. He bowled just one short ball, the rest were all yorkers."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that while Shami bowled just one over, it was enough for him to establish his value.

He opined that the right-arm seamer showed that he can fill Jasprit Bumrah's shoes by performing admirably even in the death overs. Chopra added:

"It took just six balls for Mohammed Shami to show the world that he was right here. It was like him saying that Jasprit Bumrah might not be there, but I am here.

"He showed that he can be the answer to India's problems and that he can also deliver in the 20th over. While India didn't play him in T20s, he proved that he can do the job for them now when he has finally got a chance."

Australia appeared to be firm favorites to win the clash at the Gabba, requiring just 11 runs off the final over. However, Shami changed the game, conceding just four runs while bagging three scalps, helping India eke out a six-run win.

"He is back in form" - Aakash Chopra on Harshal Patel's impressive third over against Australia

India's Harshal Patel was exceptional in the 19th over, denting Australia's chances of winning the encounter. Chopra noted that while the bowler leaked runs in his first two overs, he redeemed himself by dismissing the well-set Aaron Finch while giving away just five runs in the penultimate over.

The former opener suggested that Patel seems to be back in form as he has started bowling his go-to slower delivery in the correct areas. Chopra remarked:

"Harshal Patel was expensive in his first two overs. However, he was able to pick up the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch in his third over. When the slower one hits the fuller length and there's a dip, that's when you know that Harshal is in solid form. He is back in form."

Notably, Harshal has struggled for form since returning from a rib injury last month. His form concerned many Indian fans, since he was proving to be expensive consistently. However, the impressive 19th over is bound to do wonders for his confidence ahead of India's first match at the showpiece event.

