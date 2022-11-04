Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "What a brainfade" - Fans bemused as David Warner is dismissed while attempting to bat right-handed in crucial tie vs Afghanistan 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Nov 04, 2022 03:24 PM IST
David Warner has struggled for form at the T20 World Cup 2022. (Pics: Twitter)

Australian opener David Warner perished while attempting to play a switch-hit during the team's must-win encounter against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, November 4.

Warner, who got off to a decent start, tried countering the field by switching his stance in the sixth over. However, Naveen-ul-Haq outsmarted the seasoned campaigner, bowling an off-cutter that ultimately crashed onto the batter's stumps.

The southpaw managed 25 runs off 18 balls in the crucial encounter during his stay at the crease. Warner's shot selection left several fans unimpressed, with many taking to social media to slam him for the outrageous shot.

Here are some of the reactions:

David Warner 🤝 Batting left-handed 🤝 Batting right-handed 🤝 getting cleaned up https://t.co/VapDXU2R8P
What was David Warner thinking horrible shot & he was made look stupid.
#AUSvsAFGWhen no one is able to get him out, David Warner: https://t.co/FYEdw13sXS
I love David Warner, the left hander I hate David Warner, the right hander #T20WorldCup #AUSvsAFG #AFGvsAUS #Australia #AFGvAUS #AUSvAFG #Cricket
David Warner after that out https://t.co/x8x7wr3RyR
David warner what was that
Are you kidding me David Warner? #T20WC2022
I’m not sure what the thinking was behind David Warner’s switch hit attempt
Wanna know why @CricketAus aren’t getting through the group stage. Look no further than the stupidity of DAVID WARNER #ICCT20WorldCup
what the hell was that from David Warner??? #T20WC2022
England deserve to qualify for the semi finals just because of the shot selection of David Warner. #T20WorldCup
What a brainfade David Warner 😂😂😂#T20worldcup
That’s brilliant! Twice in one tournament David Warner absolutely humiliates himself. 😂😂 #T20WC
David Warner! 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 Overconfident? That was unnecessary.
David Warner just WHAT were you thinking - what a stupid move #T20WorldCup

While the switch hit has reaped dividends for David Warner on several occasions in the past, unfurling it against Afghanistan was the cause of his undoing this time around. The contest is of utmost importance for defending champions Australia as they somehow look to make the cut for the semi-finals.

The side need to win the contest by a significant margin to keep their qualification hopes alive. They currently have five points from four matches and are placed behind New Zealand and England in Group 1.

David Warner's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign has proved to be a forgettable one

David Warner, who was the star performer for Australia during the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, has had a disastrous campaign this time around.

The swashbuckler has mustered just 44 runs in four innings so far at an average of 11.00 along with an underwhelming strike rate of 107.31. Warner has been under the scanner for his poor showing at the showpiece event.

To make matters worse, the hosts Australia could very well be out of the semi-finals race if they fail to beef up their net run rate of -0.304 in their final group-stage fixture against Afghanistan.

Points table of Group 1 in this T20 World Cup 2022: https://t.co/36s7mO3yu5

They are tied with England in terms of points. However, the Jos Buttler-led side have a net run rate of 0.547, and they also have the benefit of playing the last fixture from their group.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
