Former England spinner Monty Panesar has questioned the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel from India's playing XI in the T20 World Cup 2022. Panesar acknowledged that both players had the potential to do well in the tournament and felt Ravichandran Ashwin was ineffective.

Chahal and Patel didn't get a single game in the tournament as India went with the same bowling line-up for all their matches. Off-spinner Ashwin picked up six wickets in as many games. However, he went wicketless after bowling two overs while leaking 27 runs in the semi-final.

Speaking to the Times of India, the 40-year-old opined that Chahal was a much better option than Ashwin as he is a wicket-taker and an economical bowler. Panesar also stated that Harshal swings the ball and is a handy batter too. He said:

"I didn't understand one big thing. Why did India switch to Pant from DK? Chahal is a far better bowler than Ashwin. Why did India stick with Ashwin when Chahal was there? Chahal has variations and if he doesn't take wickets, he will tighten the noose around the batsmen and can control the flow of runs.

"Harshal was another option India should have gone with. He is a swing bowler and can bat too. Why didn't India use these two? I am amazed. When you have such players, why not use them."

Although the Indian bowlers were highly incisive in their group-stage games, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made them look ordinary in the semi-final. The pair put on an unbroken 170-run stand as England coasted to a ten-wicket win.

"The 2023 World Cup belongs to India" - Monty Panesar

Indian cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Panesar also predicted that Rohit Sharma's side will win next year's 50-over World Cup as it will take place in India. The 50-Test veteran added:

"India in India are super strong. The 2011 World Cup was in India and Dhoni took them to the title. India were dominant in the tournament. We have seen how dominating India can be at home. Rohit will surely put that trophy in India's cabinet. The 2023 World Cup belongs to India."

The Men in Blue haven't won an ICC event since 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy.

