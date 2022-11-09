T20 World Cup 2022: "Williamson thought he was Wade trying to scoop Shaheen" - Twitterati unimpressed with the New Zealand skipper yet again after underwhelming knock in the semi-final 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's stock in the shortest format is taking a serious hit with a below-par campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter scored 46 runs off 42 deliveries in the crucial semi-final encounter against Pakistan on Wednesday, November 9.

Williamson had to walk in to bat in the first over itself after Shaheen Afridi struck with the new ball to dismiss Finn Allen. The Blackcaps skipper focused on rotating the strike early on a used and dry surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), with Devon Conway looking in relatively good touch.

Wickets continued to tumble as the ace batter was stranded at one end of the crease. The side was in a shaky situation at 49-3 after eight overs, but he found a credible partner in Daryl Mitchell.

Williamson tried to make the most of the longer part of the ground by running hard between wickets. He only recorded 10 runs through boundaries, which came in the form of one six and one four over the course of his innings.

He eventually departed while trying to scoop Shaheen Afridi over fine-leg. The left-arm pacer, coming around the wicket, managed to outfox the Kiwi skipper by bowling a slower one and clocking it at just 121 kmph to hit the top of the leg stump.

Twitterati congregated once again after yet another poor outing by the Blackcaps skipper. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

i'men @gonesurelygone Williamson thought he was wade trying to scoop shaheen Williamson thought he was wade trying to scoop shaheen

Vishal. @SportyVishaI 🏻 What a fantastic knock Kane Williamson What a fantastic knock Kane Williamson 👏🏻 https://t.co/eOa6IBE61B

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket



If that was Babar Azam, there would be 2-hour specials about the innings on every television channel in Pakistan

#T20WorldCup #NZvsPAK Kane Williamson 46 off 42 balls.If that was Babar Azam, there would be 2-hour specials about the innings on every television channel in Pakistan Kane Williamson 46 off 42 balls.If that was Babar Azam, there would be 2-hour specials about the innings on every television channel in Pakistan 😛#T20WorldCup #NZvsPAK

Matt Roller @mroller98 Biggest issue about Kane Williamson's innings was the slow start. Powerplay runs have been crucial at the SCG throughout the World Cup; Williamson was 13 off 13 with no boundaries after the first six Biggest issue about Kane Williamson's innings was the slow start. Powerplay runs have been crucial at the SCG throughout the World Cup; Williamson was 13 off 13 with no boundaries after the first six

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #NZvPAK Nothing is cooler and more attractive than a big comeback and today he is Kane Williamson....He just nailed it at big stage...what a comeback- 46 off 42 balls Nothing is cooler and more attractive than a big comeback and today he is Kane Williamson....He just nailed it at big stage...what a comeback- 46 off 42 balls🔥😍 #NZvPAK https://t.co/sW8j0XfTWw

sankha s deb @desi_gooner23

#ICCWorldCup2022 There is no such thing as anchor innings in 20over cricket, anyone trying to do so is a liability to the team and Kane Williamson has been one this entire tournament. There is no such thing as anchor innings in 20over cricket, anyone trying to do so is a liability to the team and Kane Williamson has been one this entire tournament.#ICCWorldCup2022

Qayyum Shehzad @qayyum778 @SajSadiqCricket It’s a bad innings from kane williamson hands down. Whoever plays with this strike rate in t20s isn’t well suited to this format @SajSadiqCricket It’s a bad innings from kane williamson hands down. Whoever plays with this strike rate in t20s isn’t well suited to this format

SR. COACH CARTER @srcoachcarter Kane Williamson retire from T20 Kane Williamson retire from T20

Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams Kane Williamson once again playing a useless knock 46 in 42 balls in a T20I game. Even someone like @klrahul starts slow but later on accelerates. Kane cant even do that. Against Eng, he scored 40 in 40 & NZ lost. Wont be surprised if NZ lose again today because of Captain Kane. Kane Williamson once again playing a useless knock 46 in 42 balls in a T20I game. Even someone like @klrahul starts slow but later on accelerates. Kane cant even do that. Against Eng, he scored 40 in 40 & NZ lost. Wont be surprised if NZ lose again today because of Captain Kane.

A @AppeFizzz Kane Williamson was the 12th man playing for Pakistan today Kane Williamson was the 12th man playing for Pakistan today

New Zealand finish at 152-4 with Daryl Mitchell taking over the proceedings after Williamson's dismissal

Daryl Mitchell's love affair with the semi-finals continued as he propelled the Blackcaps to a competitive total of 152-4 with his unbeaten half-century.

New Zealand were placed at 117-4 in the 17th over following Williamson's dismissal. James Neesham chipped in with a decent cameo while Mitchell scored timely boundaries and ran hard between the wickets to ensure that they crossed the 150-run mark.

The total could prove to be tricky since it is a used pitch. The spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi along with the unpredictability of the Pakistan batting order should make it a riveting second half in Sydney.

Should the New Zealand skipper reconsider his future or approach in T20I cricket post the World Cup? Let us know what you think.

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 6193 votes