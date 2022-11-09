T20 World Cup 2022: "You aren't helping the team's cause" - Aakash Chopra critical of Kane Williamson's knock in semi-final clash vs Pakistan 

Aakash Chopra has questioned New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's approach with the bat following his side's heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Pakistan in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 9.

He pointed out how the Kiwi skipper consumed 42 balls for his 46 runs in the crucial knockout fixture. The cricketer-turned-commentator claimed it was because of this knock that New Zealand finished at 152/4 in 20 overs on a 170-run wicket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Kane Williamson scored 46 off 42. But is that good enough? This was not a 150-run pitch, but a 170-run wicket. If you manage to score just 150 runs, it means that you aren't helping the team's cause."

YasH @YasH_317 Hopefully at least from now Kane Williamson will look to improve his strike rate in T20's Hopefully at least from now Kane Williamson will look to improve his strike rate in T20's

Chopra lauded Pakistan for their spirited bowling performances in the fixture to restrict the opposition to a below-par score. He noted how the Men in Green have found their rhythm at the right juncture of the competition. The 45-year-old opined that the side seem to be unstoppable at the moment.

He added:

"Pakistan are a brilliant team, and they have risen like a phoenix. They clipped New Zealand's wings. The good thing for them is that their main players have started firing at the right time.

"Usually, teams win the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground and win by batting first. However, it didn't happen this time as Pakistan have just found their rhythm. They have reached a stage where they are unstoppable."

Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam (53) roared back to form, slamming glorious half-centuries to help the side clinch victory in the all-important encounter to book a berth in the final of the showpiece T20 event.

"It is uncanny how Pakistan's journey has shaped up just like their 1992 campaign" - Aakash Chopra

Chopra went on to highlight how Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign have been very similar to their 1992 championship triumph in the 50-over World Cup.

He spoke about how the team bounced back after an early setback on both occasions, winning back-to-back matches toward the backend to advance to the semi-finals. The former cricketer also pinpointed that the final is set to be played in Melbourne, just like the 1992 World Cup.

Chopra explained:

"It is uncanny how Pakistan's journey has shaped up just like their 1992 campaign. The final was in Melbourne, and they had defeated New Zealand that time as well.

"They started on a losing note back in 1992, and the same is the case this time around. They won three successive matches in 1992, and did the same now too."

The summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13. The winner of the second semi-final between India and England will join Pakistan in the ultimate showdown.

