T20 World Cup 2022: "You know the best thing about time? It changes" - Twitterati in awe of Ben Stokes as he leads England to the title 

England all-rounder Ben Stokes stepped up to the plate once again when his team needed him to deliver the most in the T20 World Cup 2022. He maintained his composure to anchor the tense run chase on a tricky surface as Jos Buttler and Co. defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday, November 13, to claim their second T20 World Cup title.
Doubts were cast over Stokes' inclusion in England's squad for the tournament, considering that his last T20I appearance came in March 2021. Moreover, the all-rounder's statistics in the shortest format also did not make for great reading.
The team management, however, showed full faith in Stokes and penciled in a designated role for him with the new ball as well as found a spot for him in the middle order. Despite his questionable statistics in T20 cricket, his ability to deliver under pressure and his calm temperament were arguably irreplaceable.
He also has his fair share of history with the competition. Stokes infamously bowled the final over of the 2016 edition, where England had to defend 19 runs to win the title. However, West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes to shatter England's hopes and Stokes.
Following a stellar spell with the new ball, where he got considerable swing, he finished with figures of 1-32. He came into bat with the score reading 32-2 in the fourth over and was up against a raging Pakistan bowling unit.
He maintained his composure, assessed the conditions, and forged crucial partnerships over the course of the run chase to get England over the line with one over to spare.
Ben Stokes guides England to their second T20 World Cup title
A clinical chase by Buttler and Co. at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ensured that England became the second team after West Indies to win two T20 World Cup titles. The champions missed out on the title by a narrow margin across the last two editions but managed to go all the way this time around, just like they first did in 2010.
England are the first nation to hold both ODI and T20I World Cup titles at the same time. They previously won the 2019 ODI World Cup under Eoin Morgan's captaincy.
