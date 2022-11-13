T20 World Cup final: "Career is more important than the World Cup" - Twitter reacts to Shaheen Afridi leaving field in pain

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi was forced to leave the pitch after struggling with a possible niggle during the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG on Sunday, November 13.

In the 13th over of the England innings, Afridi took a brilliant catch off Shadab Khan's bowling to dismiss Harry Brook. Afridi, stationed at long-off, ran and bent to complete the catch overhead. Moments after the dismissal, he limped off the ground, indicating signs of pain in his knees.

The 22-year-old returned to the field after the completion of the 14th over by Naseem Shah. The left-arm pacer was handed the responsibility of bowling the 16th over.

Shaheen Afridi bowled a wide yorker to Moeen Ali and beat his bat. However, the lanky pacer once again limped from discomfort. He had a wry smile before walking off the pitch for the second time but was greeted with pats on his back in the Pakistan dugout.

Many cricket fans on social media showed solidarity with the pacer for enduring an injury at such a crucial moment in his career. Some were disheartened by the incident and wished the young pacer a speedy recovery.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shaheen Afridi is struggling but he's still trying

Have to say the @iShaheenAfridi Injury had a major impact on the outcome of the game .. Pakistan have once again been brilliant to watch .. they being so much to the world game ..

I can feel for you @iShaheenAfridi . U have always given ur best bro. Ur a star for Pakistan. Ur fighting instinct and efforts will always be appreciated! Respect for you ! Love you bro

Bint mehar @Bintmehar1

But truly said "its the WC final vs a young man's career. they have to pick the young man's career"

Many wc and glories await champ🥲🥲🖤



#WorldCup2022

We lost match after shaheen Shah left ground with heavy heart and tears🥲But truly said "its the WC final vs a young man's career. they have to pick the young man's career"Many wc and glories await champ🥲🥲🖤

Arisha❤️ @AshuAbbasii



"Young man's career is more important than the World Cup final"



Shaheen or PCT k career py aisay laakhoon WC final qurban 🙂



Nasser Hussain 🗣️"Young man's career is more important than the World Cup final"Shaheen or PCT k career py aisay laakhoon WC final qurban

We lose the match but this man win our hearts

Shaheen Afridi going off injured will go down as one of the great World Cup final 'what-ifs'. Game turned completely on that one moment

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09 Good news is Pakistan got Brook wicket,



Good news is Pakistan got Brook wicket, Bad news - Shaheen Afridi is out of the field. He is struggling. Might be niggle.

Shaheen Afridi picked up prized wicket of Alex Hales

While defending a target of 138, Shaheen Afridi picked up the big wicket of England's destructive opener Alex Hales. The speedster bowled a sharp good length delivery to shatter Hales' defense. Afridi conceded 13 runs from 2.1 overs to finish the final with figures of 1/13.

Pakistan's part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed came in to complete Afridi's 16th over. Iftikhar conceded just three runs in the first three deliveries but Ben Stokes hammered him for a six and a four.

The unavailability of Afridi in the death overs dented Pakistan's chances of defending a moderate total as England wrapped the game in 19 overs.

Stokes remained unbeaten on 52 to take England past the finish line despite early wickets tumbling in the powerplay overs.

