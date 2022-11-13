T20 World Cup final: "I am sorry to say that one person who is happy if there is bad weather then it's me" - British High Commissioner to Pakistan wants Pakistan, England to share title

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, wants rain showers to wash away the 2022 T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is set to see a winner after 28 days of madness and 44 thrilling encounters on the bounciest pitches in Australia. England and Pakistan have had contrasting journeys to the final of the showpiece event. One team had to embrace patience while the other had the luck factor to push them.

Both England and Pakistan lost to lower-ranking ICC teams in their respective groups but bounced back to finish second in the points table of Group 1 and Group 2.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Who will come out on top at the MCG? Pakistan and England have scaled the heights to reach the #T20WorldCup finalWho will come out on top at the MCG? Pakistan and England have scaled the heights to reach the #T20WorldCup final 💥Who will come out on top at the MCG? 🏆 https://t.co/ipEmOf3idK

A revamped Pakistan outsmarted New Zealand in Sydney as openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan returned to their best after struggling in the group stage.

Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) ruled out the possibility of another high-octane India-Pakistan clash in Melbourne. The England opener displayed a masterclass batting to thrash India by 10 wickets while chasing 169 at the Adelaide Oval.

England and Pakistan will be eyeing to bag their second T20 World Cup as both teams have won the biennial event once in the past seven editions.

However, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, in an amusing revelation, said both teams should share the trophy, and hence, wished for the rain to interrupt.

Speaking in a video to A Sports on why bad weather should play a spoilsport in the Pakistan-England final match, Turner said:

"So the real point is, as a diplomat, I am covered each way. So whoever wins, I am the guy who is happy. I am sorry to say that one person who is happy if there is bad weather then it's me. If there is Baarish (Rains), then we share the trophy. If there's one place in the world where both England and Pakistan can keep the trophy, it's my house."

On the eve of the final, Turner had turned up for the talk show wearing a special shirt. On the front side, the England team's shirt was printed, while the back side had the Pakistan jersey with No.75 inked on it.

Poll : 0 votes