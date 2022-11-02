T20 World Cup: "Was not worried about missing out in the first few games" - KL Rahul after scoring swashbuckling 50 against Bangladesh

KL Rahul returned to form with a fine half-century (50 off 32) during India's T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

Rahul came into the game with only 22 runs under his belt from the first three matches. While many called for his ouster from the playing XI, he had the backing of his skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

The Indian think tank stuck with the Karnataka batter and the decision paid rich dividends. He played a fine knock to provide the Men in Blue with a rollicking start after they lost Rohit in the third over.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now! Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now!

Reflecting on his struggles at the mid-innings break, Rahul said:

"It has been a bit of a mixed time. I came to Australia with a few good knocks back home. Batted well in the warm-up games. I was still confident. I have been batting well.

"As a batter, you know when you are batting well. I was seeing the ball well and I wasn't worried about missing out in the first few games."

Rahul's knock was laced with four towering sixes and three boundaries. The right-handed batter sounded content to score some runs as the T20 World Cup reached its business end, adding:

"I was excited about it and happy that I got a good innings under my belt."

Riding on half-centuries from Rahul and Virat Kohli (64* off 44), India posted 184/6 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (30) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13* off six) chipped in with useful contributions.

"We have to bowl well with the new ball" - KL Rahul

When asked whether the total was enough for them to secure a win, Rahul stressed that the bowlers need to bowl well in the powerplay and stick to their plans.

The Indian vice-captain explained:

"I think so. We have to bowl well with the new ball and put pressure on them, that will be good for us. Stick to our plans and restrict them."

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were at 25/0 in 2.3 overs, with Litton Day taking the attack to the Indian bowlers.

