T20 World Cup: "You need to stop him from using his strengths" - Misbah-ul-Haq advice England bowlers on how to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav 

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has shared a plan for England bowlers to stop the Suryakumar Yadav juggernaut in the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10, in Adelaide.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sublime form with the bat in T20Is this year. He has amassed 225 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 193.97 in this edition thus far. The crux of his batting has been the unorthodox shots he can play around the park just like former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers.

India's No.4 has scored 260 runs against England in five innings at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 195.49. Earlier in July, Suryakumar notched a scintillating 117 off 55 deliveries in Nottingham in a losing cause for India.

Misbah-ul-Haq is of the opinion that England pacer Mark Wood could play a big role in inducing the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking on A Sports on how Wood can execute his plans to get the better of India's middle-order specialist, Misbah said:

"I think he (Suryakumar) is utilising the pace in a better way. Wood specifically bowls between off-stump and fourth stump and tries to keep it out. He has to ensure that he doesn't give too much width (to Suryakumar). It is one area where you can get him caught behind."

He added:

"The most important thing is the fielding plan. The fine leg and square leg fielders are important. You will have to keep the square leg fielder inside so he doesn't use the pace to play behind square of the wicket. Normally your square leg is behind the leg umpire but you need to keep him inside. It is important to counter his lap shots and you need to stop him from using his strengths."

However, reports have suggested that Wood is likely to miss the semi-final due to muscle stiffness. Chris Jordan is expected to replace the Durham pacer in the playing XI.

"They need to use the length ball" - Shoaib Malik suggests England bowlers to contain Suryakumar Yadav

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik pointed out the areas in the field that are targeted by Suryakumar Yadav more often and England can adjust their field placements accordingly.

"Since he is a middle-order batsman, after six overs if they plan to bowl a medium pacer or pace bowler, you bring the mid-on fielder up and push the mid-off. I have seldom seen him playing past mid-on. He targets the areas over extra cover or mid-off or behind the wickets. They need to use the length ball which can lure him to play the big shot," Malik said.

The winner of India vs England game will play against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on November 13 at the MCG.

