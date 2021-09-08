Saba Karim picks his Indian squad for the T20 World Cup; leaves out Chahal and Dhawan

Saba Karim recently picked his preferred Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He opted to go with Rahul Chahar ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal as the leg-spinner.

The Indian selectors will reportedly be picking the Indian squad for the global event on September 8. While most players choose themselves, there are plenty of stakeholders for the few available slots.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim highlighted that players who were part of the Indian team during the home series against England should be preferred. He said:

"At times, we select players based on the format that is going on currently for the other format. We have to pay attention to the players who were shown faith in by the Indian selectors in the last home series that happened against England."

While including Washington Sundar in his squad, the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman added that it will be subject to fitness. Saba Karim elaborated:

"We don't know if Washington Sundar will become fit by then or not. You will have to keep these things in mind while selecting the team. Whenever he has played T20Is for India, his performance has been very good."

Sundar sustained a finger injury during India's ongoing tour of England and had to return home. He has already been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021.

"Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar will be my three pace bowlers" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim wants Bhuvnehswar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to lead the Indian seam attack

While naming Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar as the frontline seamers, Saba Karim added that T Natarajan could provide the left-arm angle. He observed:

"I feel you will need experience. Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar will be my three pace bowlers and if India feels that they need a left-arm pacer who has the ability to bowl yorkers and slower balls, then T Natarajan."

The former Indian selector picked Rahul Chahar ahead of Chahal and suggested Varun Chakravarthy as the alternative for Sundar. Saba Karim explained:

"Along with that, I have chosen one player between Rahul Chahar and Yuzi Chahal. According to me, Rahul Chahar brings more to the team. His fielding is also quite good and is bowling well although Chahal has also bowled well. If Washington Sundar is not fit, the Indian selectors might start thinking about Varun Chakravarthy."

Saba Karim's Indian squad for the T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

