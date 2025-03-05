India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was involved in a hilarious incident with fellow teammates Virat Kohli and KL Rahul during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia on Tuesday, March 4. India beat Australia by four wickets to enter the final.

Jadeja was in the middle of bowling an over while Kohli and Rahul got together for a discussion. The left-arm spinner was racing through his overs at that point with not much happening, and the two senior players thought he could try something different.

In response to the pair's conversation, Jadeja hilariously stated that we would bowl three more balls and finish his over while they were were still talking.

"Nahi ja raha itna (It's not turning much)," Rahul was heard saying.

"Bhai teen ball hain. Slip le le. Kya pata nikal jaaye. (Take a slip. Three balls are left. One may spin)," Kohli replied.

In reponse, Rahul added that only one ball had turned so far. To this, Jadeja replied:

"Aap dono baatein karo, tab tak teen ball daal leta hu. (You guys keep talking, and in the meantime, I'll bowl the remaining three deliveries)."

Ravindra Jadeja shines with the ball against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja, although bowling well, had picked up only two wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy before the game against Australia. In an important clash with high stakes, Jadeja put in another impressive performance with the ball.

He first dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, who was well set on 29, by trapping him plumb in front of the wickets. Moreover, it was a crucial blow as he broke the 56-run partnership between Labuschagne and Smith, which increased the pressure on Australia.

Jadeja then dismissed the dangerous and in-form Josh Inglis for just 11 runs of 12 balls, further adding to the damage. The 36-year-old ended with impressive figures of 2/40 from eight overs at an economy rate of 5.00 including a maiden as India restricted the Aussies to a below-par score.

