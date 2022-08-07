CWG 2022: “Ridiculous”- Twitter erupts as Australia’s COVID-19 positive Tahlia McGrath allowed to play Final against India women

In a shocking development, Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play against the Indian women in the Commonwealth Games final on Sunday (August 7) despite testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) confirmed that she tested positive before the game but was cleared to play after consultation with health experts. The development led to a delay in the toss as a decision had to be made on whether she could play.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: "Rohit Sharma has led from front and has made it clear" - Saba Karim on India's ultra-attacking approach in T20Is

Visuals from the match showed her sitting apart from the rest of the team wearing a mask. In a tweet, Cricket Australia wrote:

“Tahlia McGrath keeps her distance from teammates after testing positive to COVID-19 pre-match. She remains in Australia's XI, with a number of precautions in place.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



She remains in Australia's XI, with a number of precautions in place #B2022 Tahlia McGrath keeps her distance from teammates after testing positive to COVID-19 pre-match.She remains in Australia's XI, with a number of precautions in place #AUSvIND Tahlia McGrath keeps her distance from teammates after testing positive to COVID-19 pre-match. She remains in Australia's XI, with a number of precautions in place #AUSvIND #B2022 https://t.co/Sb8ih7AgTG

In-form McGrath came at the crease at No.4 but departed after scoring just a couple of runs. She was caught out by an exceptional catch from Radha Yadav during the 12th over. Interestingly, she didn’t wear a mask during her short stint at the crease.

However, Twitter users were shocked at the decision to allow the COVID-19 positive player on the field. Here are some of the reactions:

Akshat Rathi @AkshatRathi #INDvsAUS I don't understand how the rules are allowing Tahlia McGrath on the field playing a cricket match after having tested positive for Covid-19. Dereliction of duty by authorities. #CWG22 I don't understand how the rules are allowing Tahlia McGrath on the field playing a cricket match after having tested positive for Covid-19. Dereliction of duty by authorities. #CWG22 #INDvsAUS

Shyam Vasudevan @JesuisShyam



#CWG22 | #B2022 Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in today's final against India despite testing positive test for Covid-19. She was dismissed in four deliveries but ummm....safety hazard anyone????? Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in today's final against India despite testing positive test for Covid-19. She was dismissed in four deliveries but ummm....safety hazard anyone?????#CWG22 | #B2022 https://t.co/akjZuhFt2M

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



Make this make sense! Tahlia McGrath can't sit with her teammates but she can play cricket.Make this make sense! Tahlia McGrath can't sit with her teammates but she can play cricket.Make this make sense! 😡😡

Transponster Jay @Jay_KD77 Tahlia McGrath is covid positive yet playing in this match?

Ridiculous from CWG management!!



No surprises it's Australia again who are at the beneficiary end 🙂 Tahlia McGrath is covid positive yet playing in this match?Ridiculous from CWG management!!No surprises it's Australia again who are at the beneficiary end 🙂

Annika @Annikadass @birminghamcg22 please explain why tahlia McGrath is playing the finals after testing positive? @birminghamcg22 please explain why tahlia McGrath is playing the finals after testing positive?

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Tahlia McGrath, having tested positive for COVID-19, walks out to bat.



I am sure other teams will take notice and follow suit in the months to come.



Be prepared to see more COVID-19 positive cricketers on the field in future. Tahlia McGrath, having tested positive for COVID-19, walks out to bat.I am sure other teams will take notice and follow suit in the months to come.Be prepared to see more COVID-19 positive cricketers on the field in future.

Shahid @ishahid__ Tahlia McGrath is covid positive but she is still playing today's match, this is bit strange. #INDWvsAUSW Tahlia McGrath is covid positive but she is still playing today's match, this is bit strange. #INDWvsAUSW

Jagandeep Singh Sanghera @Jdsanghera @melindafarrell When did COVID lose its infectiousness? And who will be responsible if someone contracts COVID from Tahlia McGrath? This is beyond absurd really. @melindafarrell When did COVID lose its infectiousness? And who will be responsible if someone contracts COVID from Tahlia McGrath? This is beyond absurd really.

ICC and CWG Federation approve Tahlia McGrath's partipation after she tests COVID-19 positive- Official statement

Australia women’s team received clearance from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to field the COVID-19 positive McGrath in the Commonwealth Games' gold medal match against India Women.

Australia released a statement which read:

"Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India."

It added:

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final."

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Following consultation with health experts, team and match officials, she has been allowed to participate in the gold medal match



#CWG22 #B2022 BREAKING: Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.Following consultation with health experts, team and match officials, she has been allowed to participate in the gold medal match BREAKING: Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Following consultation with health experts, team and match officials, she has been allowed to participate in the gold medal match#CWG22 #B2022 https://t.co/jD7jjXpzY3

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2022: “Team India please go well prepared”- Fans excited for upcoming contest as Zimbabwe beats Bangladesh in ODI series

LIVE POLL Q. Should Tahlia McGrath have been allowed to play? Yes No 27 votes so far