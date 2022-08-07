CWG 2022: “Ridiculous”- Twitter erupts as Australia’s COVID-19 positive Tahlia McGrath allowed to play Final against India women

In a shocking development, Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play against the Indian women in the Commonwealth Games final on Sunday (August 7) despite testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) confirmed that she tested positive before the game but was cleared to play after consultation with health experts. The development led to a delay in the toss as a decision had to be made on whether she could play.
Visuals from the match showed her sitting apart from the rest of the team wearing a mask. In a tweet, Cricket Australia wrote:
“Tahlia McGrath keeps her distance from teammates after testing positive to COVID-19 pre-match. She remains in Australia's XI, with a number of precautions in place.”
In-form McGrath came at the crease at No.4 but departed after scoring just a couple of runs. She was caught out by an exceptional catch from Radha Yadav during the 12th over. Interestingly, she didn’t wear a mask during her short stint at the crease.
However, Twitter users were shocked at the decision to allow the COVID-19 positive player on the field. Here are some of the reactions:
ICC and CWG Federation approve Tahlia McGrath's partipation after she tests COVID-19 positive- Official statement
Australia women’s team received clearance from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to field the COVID-19 positive McGrath in the Commonwealth Games' gold medal match against India Women.
Australia released a statement which read:
"Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India."
It added:
"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final."
