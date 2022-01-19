"Take a bow, you beauty" - Twitter reacts to Rassie van der Dussen's brilliant century against India

A fantastic century from Rassie van der Dussen, along with a ton from captain Temba Bavuma, powered South Africa to a total of 296/4 against India in the first ODI in Paarl, after the team got off to a slow start.
While Bavuma scored 110 off 143 deliveries, van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 129 off just 96 deliveries as the two put on a 204-run 4th wicket partnership.
Social media was full of praise for van der Dussen following his aggressive knock.
Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma bail South Africa out of trouble
When Rassie van der Dussen came out to bat, South Africa were 68/3 after 17.4 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah had got Janneman Malan (6) to edge behind in the fifth over before Quinton de Kock (27) and Temba Bavuma looked to steady the ship for the Proteas on a slow pitch.
Ravichandran Ashwin then went through de Kock's defence to give India their second breakthrough before Aiden Markram was run out thanks to a brilliant direct hit by Venkatesh Iyer.
As Bavuma laid down anchor from one end, Rassie began to immediately put pressure on India's bowlers. The 32-year-old hit nine boundaries and four sixes in his innings. Bavuma, meanwhile, hit eight boundaries in his knock of 110.
The two saw out a difficult period in the game and then went about pushing South Africa to a hefty total. Bavuma fell to Bumrah in the 49th over as he looked to up the tempo but his fellow centurion ensured South Africa finished well. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking two wickets for 48 runs.
Van der Dussen now averages 73.62 in 30 ODIs, with a strike rate of 89.38. This was his second ODI century.