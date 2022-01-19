"Take a bow, you beauty" - Twitter reacts to Rassie van der Dussen's brilliant century against India

A fantastic century from Rassie van der Dussen, along with a ton from captain Temba Bavuma, powered South Africa to a total of 296/4 against India in the first ODI in Paarl, after the team got off to a slow start.

While Bavuma scored 110 off 143 deliveries, van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 129 off just 96 deliveries as the two put on a 204-run 4th wicket partnership.

Social media was full of praise for van der Dussen following his aggressive knock.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Brilliant ton by van der Dussen, well played Brilliant ton by van der Dussen, well played 👏👏

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns What a knock from Van Der Dussen, he came when South Africa was 68 for 3 in the 18th over and then he smashed unbeaten 129* runs from 96 balls including 9 fours and 4 sixes in the first ODI against India. What a knock from Van Der Dussen, he came when South Africa was 68 for 3 in the 18th over and then he smashed unbeaten 129* runs from 96 balls including 9 fours and 4 sixes in the first ODI against India. https://t.co/uFiw4uMoNT

Prasanna @prasannalara Rassie WONDER Dussen.Another routine day for this run machine coming in at difficult situation reading 68/3 and hv taken his team to a respectable position.He has done it day in and day out for the proteas in the last 3 years.Easily one of d best white ball batsmen in the world. Rassie WONDER Dussen.Another routine day for this run machine coming in at difficult situation reading 68/3 and hv taken his team to a respectable position.He has done it day in and day out for the proteas in the last 3 years.Easily one of d best white ball batsmen in the world.

Nakul Pande @NakulMPande



#SAvIND🏏 All of that said, outstanding acceleration from the continually impressive Rassie van der Dussen and a good steadying knock by Temba Bavuma, coming in when South Africa could easily have imploded after a slow start and with India’s spinners enjoying themselves. All of that said, outstanding acceleration from the continually impressive Rassie van der Dussen and a good steadying knock by Temba Bavuma, coming in when South Africa could easily have imploded after a slow start and with India’s spinners enjoying themselves.#SAvIND🏏🇿🇦🇮🇳

Lady Charlotte @LadyCharlotte01



Take a bow you beauty Rassie undefeated on 129 (96).Take a bow you beauty #SAvIND Rassie undefeated on 129 (96).Take a bow you beauty #SAvIND

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog



#SAvIND #SAvsIND #INDvSA Rassie van der Dussen has an ODI record many can only dream of. Rassie van der Dussen has an ODI record many can only dream of. 👏👏#SAvIND #SAvsIND #INDvSA

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket What a magnificent Hundred for Rassie Van der Dussen. He scored 100* runs from just 83 balls against India in the First ODI Match. Top Class Innings from Rassie Van der Dussen What a magnificent Hundred for Rassie Van der Dussen. He scored 100* runs from just 83 balls against India in the First ODI Match. Top Class Innings from Rassie Van der Dussen https://t.co/aqWi7b3qB2

TweetTalks @Reddy_1610

One of the best ODI knock RASSIE VANDER DUSSEN - 127(96)* 9×4's 4×6'sOne of the best ODI knock RASSIE VANDER DUSSEN - 127(96)* 9×4's 4×6's One of the best ODI knock👌 https://t.co/ql9xo6Yjsm

Ustaad @UstaadAdmi

Class batting by Temba and Rassie Class batting by Temba and Rassie🔥🔥🔥👌👌👌

Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma bail South Africa out of trouble

When Rassie van der Dussen came out to bat, South Africa were 68/3 after 17.4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah had got Janneman Malan (6) to edge behind in the fifth over before Quinton de Kock (27) and Temba Bavuma looked to steady the ship for the Proteas on a slow pitch.

Ravichandran Ashwin then went through de Kock's defence to give India their second breakthrough before Aiden Markram was run out thanks to a brilliant direct hit by Venkatesh Iyer.

As Bavuma laid down anchor from one end, Rassie began to immediately put pressure on India's bowlers. The 32-year-old hit nine boundaries and four sixes in his innings. Bavuma, meanwhile, hit eight boundaries in his knock of 110.

The two saw out a difficult period in the game and then went about pushing South Africa to a hefty total. Bavuma fell to Bumrah in the 49th over as he looked to up the tempo but his fellow centurion ensured South Africa finished well. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking two wickets for 48 runs.

Van der Dussen now averages 73.62 in 30 ODIs, with a strike rate of 89.38. This was his second ODI century.

