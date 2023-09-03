Harbhajan Singh wants India to take their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal as a practice match and iron out the deficiencies in their game for the tougher battles ahead.

The Men in Blue will face the Asia Cup newcomers in their second Group A game in Pallekele on Monday, September 4. They will secure a place in the Super Four stage if they avoid a defeat against Rohit Paudel's side.

During an interaction on India Today, Harbhajan was asked whether India should make a change to their playing XI, to which he responded:

"There is no need to panic. I don't think India will change anyone from the XI they played against Pakistan. I think the same team will play against Nepal. Take this opportunity to spend time in the middle as a batter or bowler."

The former Indian spinner added:

"Try to rectify all the things you want to do against big teams like Pakistan and Sri Lanka. That's what these games are for. There is nothing better than practicing in the middle. Take this game as practice. Play the way you want to play. Take a little bit more time to get into the groove and things will start getting better for you."

India will want their top order to have an extended hit in the middle against Nepal. Their top four batters cumulatively scored 39 runs against Pakistan before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's 138-run partnership bailed them out of a precarious situation.

"India need to just play like Team India" - Harbhajan Singh

The Indian top-order batters were tentative against Pakistan. [P/C: AP]

Harbhajan Singh was further asked whether India will look to address any areas, to which he replied:

"I think India need to just play like Team India. They have brilliant players, unbelievable talent. I think the more they stay on the wicket, the more runs they are going to score. Of course, they didn't get to bowl. Even though we are talking 20-30 runs short, I believe 266 was quite a challenging total on this wicket."

Harbhajan concluded by reiterating that Rohit Sharma and Co. can use the Nepal game to prepare for the Super Four stage. He stated:

"Bumrah could have done well on this wicket. The ball would have swung under the lights. I believe playing against Nepal will give them the opportunity to do better than what they did against Pakistan and come back better in the next game against Pakistan."

India didn't get to bowl a single delivery against Pakistan. It will be interesting to see whether they opt to bat or field first if they win the toss as Monday's game could again be a rain-truncated affair.

