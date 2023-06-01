"Take my money; England ki jersey lag rahi hai" - Fans on Twitter divided over India's new jersey reveal

Twitter exploded into mixed reactions to Adidas' video reveal of India's new jerseys for all three formats. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Adidas as their official kit sponsor from June 2023 till March 2028.

Animated drones unfurled the three shirts in the video, carrying them from the ground at the Wankhede Stadium on wooden hangers. Without any other sponsor brandings, the kits looked sleek and sharp in the video.

At the left was what is likely to be the T20 shirt - a dark blue round-neck with a light circular pattern on the chest. In the middle was the likely ODI shirt - collared and in a lighter shade of blue. Both limited-overs kits had 'INDIA' written in orange at the center, with the same color used for the three stripes on each arm.

The Test kit was on the right, where orange was replaced by a royal-ish blue. All three kits had Adidas branding on the right and the BCCI logo on the left.

The initial reactions to kits on Twitter were mixed. While most fans found the Test jersey to be similar to football club Real Madrid's and the best of the lot, some drew comparisons with Indian ODI and T20I jerseys of the past.

The following are the top reactions:

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . Mid jerseys by Adidas. Was expecting something nicer. Only test jersey looks good but let’s see how it’ll look on players Mid jerseys by Adidas. Was expecting something nicer. Only test jersey looks good but let’s see how it’ll look on players👀.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Team India's new Jerseys for Tests, ODIs & T20Is. A great work and design by Adidas.



Team India's Adidas jersey Era has begin now - Can't wait for players to wear this jersey. Team India's new Jerseys for Tests, ODIs & T20Is. A great work and design by Adidas.Team India's Adidas jersey Era has begin now - Can't wait for players to wear this jersey. https://t.co/ib8oWAOdTk

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns



This looks cool tbh. Can't wait to see everyone wearing it. Jersey of team India is unveild by Adidas.This looks cool tbh. Can't wait to see everyone wearing it. Jersey of team India is unveild by Adidas.This looks cool tbh. Can't wait to see everyone wearing it. ❤️ https://t.co/ADRwtb2eVE

B` @Bishh04 No jersey comes close to these 🥶 No jersey comes close to these 🥶 https://t.co/og1tne5Naf

ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ @45Fan_Prathmesh In these jersey's ROHIT SHARMA will win Odi Wc & Wtc!! In these jersey's ROHIT SHARMA will win Odi Wc & Wtc!!🔥 https://t.co/T4zMV9Z48G

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Dark blue without collar - T20I.

Light blue with collar - ODI.

White Jersey - Test.



Adidas has done a great work! Dark blue without collar - T20I.Light blue with collar - ODI.White Jersey - Test. Adidas has done a great work! https://t.co/ri61gVQ230 I actually want to buy that jersey without the collar one (personal bias in clothing in general) which is for T20I but since ODI World Cup is coming I might go with Light blue with the collar but not before watching how both of them look on Kohli saab. I actually want to buy that jersey without the collar one (personal bias in clothing in general) which is for T20I but since ODI World Cup is coming I might go with Light blue with the collar but not before watching how both of them look on Kohli saab. 😂 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

DRP 🇮🇳 @its_DRP

Drak blue for T20Is

Light Blue for ODIs



MPL

Light blue for T20Is

Dark Blue for ODIs



THEY JUST SWAPPED COLORS 🤣 @CricCrazyJohns ADIDASDrak blue for T20IsLight Blue for ODIsMPLLight blue for T20IsDark Blue for ODIsTHEY JUST SWAPPED COLORS 🤣 @CricCrazyJohns ADIDASDrak blue for T20IsLight Blue for ODIsMPLLight blue for T20IsDark Blue for ODIsTHEY JUST SWAPPED COLORS 🤣

Rahul Sharma @CricFnatic @CricCrazyJohns Given what MPL and Killer made, this really is a huge upgrade in terms of design. Also, Adidas being such a premium sports brand means the quality of the jersey would be top notch as well. I personally liked the test jersey the most. Also, T20I jersey could have been better. @CricCrazyJohns Given what MPL and Killer made, this really is a huge upgrade in terms of design. Also, Adidas being such a premium sports brand means the quality of the jersey would be top notch as well. I personally liked the test jersey the most. Also, T20I jersey could have been better.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz @mufaddal_vohra Good to see the t20 jersey going the england way...without any collars...looks good...and even the test jersey looks fine....as far as odi goes, will see how it looks when team wears it on field. @mufaddal_vohra Good to see the t20 jersey going the england way...without any collars...looks good...and even the test jersey looks fine....as far as odi goes, will see how it looks when team wears it on field.

Madhura Sutar @M_sugarmaddy



This jersey is pretty underrated tbh @mufaddal_vohra Dark blue always sucks. Reminds me of T20 WC 22 were india lost in group stage.This jersey is pretty underrated tbh @mufaddal_vohra Dark blue always sucks. Reminds me of T20 WC 22 were india lost in group stage.This jersey is pretty underrated tbh 😍⬇️ https://t.co/QiL3eGU71r

Niranjan Nuthalapati @Niranjan_N3 @FarziCricketer It looks simple and good, but I am not so convinced about those stripes over shoulder to neck. IMHO I expected something better but these are better than previous ones. @FarziCricketer It looks simple and good, but I am not so convinced about those stripes over shoulder to neck. IMHO I expected something better but these are better than previous ones.

"Could not be more excited" - Jay Shah on India's new jersey partnership with Adidas

While announcing the partnership with Adidas on May 23, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said he "could not be more excited" and hoped that the German brand will play a part in driving the performance of the team.

"We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket," he said in the official statement.

Team India are currently in England, preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which will begin on June 7 at the Kia Oval.

