"Take my money; England ki jersey lag rahi hai" - Fans on Twitter divided over India's new jersey reveal

Twitter exploded into mixed reactions to Adidas' video reveal of India's new jerseys for all three formats. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Adidas as their official kit sponsor from June 2023 till March 2028.
Animated drones unfurled the three shirts in the video, carrying them from the ground at the Wankhede Stadium on wooden hangers. Without any other sponsor brandings, the kits looked sleek and sharp in the video.
At the left was what is likely to be the T20 shirt - a dark blue round-neck with a light circular pattern on the chest. In the middle was the likely ODI shirt - collared and in a lighter shade of blue. Both limited-overs kits had 'INDIA' written in orange at the center, with the same color used for the three stripes on each arm.
The Test kit was on the right, where orange was replaced by a royal-ish blue. All three kits had Adidas branding on the right and the BCCI logo on the left.
The initial reactions to kits on Twitter were mixed. While most fans found the Test jersey to be similar to football club Real Madrid's and the best of the lot, some drew comparisons with Indian ODI and T20I jerseys of the past.
The following are the top reactions:
"Could not be more excited" - Jay Shah on India's new jersey partnership with Adidas
While announcing the partnership with Adidas on May 23, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said he "could not be more excited" and hoped that the German brand will play a part in driving the performance of the team.
"We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket," he said in the official statement.
Team India are currently in England, preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which will begin on June 7 at the Kia Oval.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.