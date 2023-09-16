Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah return for ODI series against New Zealand, Liton Das to lead Bangladesh

The experienced pair of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad have returned to Bangladesh's 15-man ODI squad for the three-game series against New Zealand, starting on September 21. The Bangladesh Cricket Board have rested regular captain Shakib al Hasan, meaning Liton Das will captain the hosts.

Keeping in mind the 2023 World Cup, the selectors have also rested Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Isla,m apart from Shakib.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who picked up a hamstring injury in Asia Cup 2023, wasn't considered, as the management didn't want to risk him.

The likes of Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain and Shamim Hossain were dropped, while three uncapped players - Zakir Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Rishad Hossain - were included.

Tamim is a welcome inclusion, having not played since July (against Afghanistan) due to a back injury. By contrast, Mahmudullah hasn't donned the national colours since March (against England).

Selector Minhajul Abedin addressed the decision to rest Bangladesh's key players by saying, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the World Cup in India which will be a long tournament where ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important.

"The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players as well ahead of this major event."

The national team will commence their training on September 19. The games will take place on September 21, 23 and 26 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh's squad for ODI series against New Zealand

Liton Das (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed

The Kiwis have also named a second-string squad, set to be captained by Lockie Ferguson.