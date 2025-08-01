"Tap and run to dugout" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at the Oval 

By Balakrishna
Modified Aug 01, 2025 08:35 IST
Top memes from Day 1 of 5th ENG vs IND Test. (Images: X - BCCI, @meme_ki_diwani, @FarziCricketer)
Top memes from Day 1 of 5th ENG vs IND Test. (Images: X - BCCI, @meme_ki_diwani, @FarziCricketer)

The fifth and final Test between Team India and England commenced on Thursday (July 31) at the Kennington Oval in London. The hosts currently have a 2-1 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. English captain Ollie Pope won the toss and invited India to bat first in the fifth Test in pacer-friendly conditions on the opening day.

Gus Atkinson provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) in the fourth over, with just 10 runs on the scoreboard. KL Rahul (14) then played watchfully in the company of Sai Sudharsan to steady things before Chris Woakes cleaned him up in the 16th over.

Shubman Gill (21) came in next and tried to play positively, but his stay was cut short due to an error in judgment while running between the wickets. Josh Tongue then produced two brilliant deliveries to dismiss Sai Sudharsan (38) and Ravindra Jadeja (9) to reduce India to 123/5 in the final session.

Karun Nair (52*) kept India's innings afloat by notching up a fighting half-century in the company of lower middle-order batters. He and Washington Sundar (19*) took the visitors to 204/6 at stumps on Day one of the fifth Test.

Fans enjoyed an engrossing contest between the bat and the ball on the opening day of the Oval Test. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Tap and run to dugout," a an X post read.
"It was pleasing that I was available to play in this last Test" - Gus Atkinson after stumps on Day 1 of the 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special after stumps on Day 1, English pacer Gus Atkinson was pleased to return to the field after missing the first four Tests of the series. On comeback, his figures read 19-7-31-2 on a green Oval track.

"It has been frustrating, very stop and start. I got back from the Champions Trophy and had a few weeks off, played a few county games and then the Test against Zimbabwe in which I unfortunately got injured, said Atkinson.

The 27-year-old pacer continued:

"I haven't played much cricket so it was pleasing that I was available to play in this last Test. I feel good now so it is great. I felt fresh. It is a shame to only play one Test but it feels good."
You can get live match updates of the Oval Test here.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Edited by Balakrishna
