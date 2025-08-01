"Tap and run to dugout" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at the Oval 

The fifth and final Test between Team India and England commenced on Thursday (July 31) at the Kennington Oval in London. The hosts currently have a 2-1 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. English captain Ollie Pope won the toss and invited India to bat first in the fifth Test in pacer-friendly conditions on the opening day.Gus Atkinson provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) in the fourth over, with just 10 runs on the scoreboard. KL Rahul (14) then played watchfully in the company of Sai Sudharsan to steady things before Chris Woakes cleaned him up in the 16th over.Shubman Gill (21) came in next and tried to play positively, but his stay was cut short due to an error in judgment while running between the wickets. Josh Tongue then produced two brilliant deliveries to dismiss Sai Sudharsan (38) and Ravindra Jadeja (9) to reduce India to 123/5 in the final session.Karun Nair (52*) kept India's innings afloat by notching up a fighting half-century in the company of lower middle-order batters. He and Washington Sundar (19*) took the visitors to 204/6 at stumps on Day one of the fifth Test.Fans enjoyed an engrossing contest between the bat and the ball on the opening day of the Oval Test. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Tap and run to dugout,&quot; a an X post read.&quot;It was pleasing that I was available to play in this last Test&quot; - Gus Atkinson after stumps on Day 1 of the 5th ENG vs IND 2025 TestSpeaking to BBC Test Match Special after stumps on Day 1, English pacer Gus Atkinson was pleased to return to the field after missing the first four Tests of the series. On comeback, his figures read 19-7-31-2 on a green Oval track.&quot;It has been frustrating, very stop and start. I got back from the Champions Trophy and had a few weeks off, played a few county games and then the Test against Zimbabwe in which I unfortunately got injured, said Atkinson. The 27-year-old pacer continued:&quot;I haven't played much cricket so it was pleasing that I was available to play in this last Test. I feel good now so it is great. I felt fresh. It is a shame to only play one Test but it feels good.&quot;You can get live match updates of the Oval Test here.