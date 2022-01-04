"Tbf, night watchmen did well" - Fans react after Pujara and Rahane remain unbeaten on day 2 in 2nd Test vs South Africa

Senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane held the fort at stumps for Team India on day 2 by remaining unbeaten at 85-2.
The visitors currently lead by 58 runs with eight wickets in hand and three days remaining. South Africa began day 2 with Dean Elgar (28) and Keegan Petersen (62) as overnight batters at 35-1. Petersen, Bavuma, Elgar, Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Maharaj chipped in with valuable contributions to aid their team to get a lead of 27 runs in the first innings.
Shardul Thakur (7/61) bowled phenomenally to ensure South Africa did not go too far ahead in the contest.
Later, Marco Jansen and Duanne Olivier removed Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to give the home side a good start. At this juncture, two seasoned veterans, Cheteshwar Pujara(35* in 42 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane(11*), joined hands and stitched a 41-run unbeaten partnership to see the day off without any more casualties.
As the Indian second innings unfolded, fans were glad to see Pujara and Rahane facing stern tests against quality bowlers in the middle while attempting to save the match for their team. A prolonged slump in form has put the duo under immense pressure going into this innings. It led fans to believe that Pujara and Rahane were playing to save their careers, and they took to Twitter to express the same.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"Pujara came out with an aggressive mindset today, he looked in a zone" - Ashish Nehra
Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra opined that Cheteshwar Pujara came out to bat with aggressive intent and looked in great touch during his stay at the crease. Speaking to Cricbuzz at stumps on day 2, Nehra analyzed Team India's batting in the second innings and said:
"Pujara came out with an aggressive mindset today. He looked in a zone. He earlier defended half-volleys but today he took advantage of such deliveries. It was good to see. Both Pujara and Rahane were under pressure. South African bowlers eased the pressure."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The experience of Pujara and Rahane will be crucial to India's chances of putting on a substantial match-winning target in front of the hosts on day three. It will be an intriguing battle between bat and ball as the pitch has already shown a lot of variable bounce on the second day itself.
Q. Will Rahane and Pujara score runs on day 3 and put India in strong position?
Yes
NA
36 votes so far