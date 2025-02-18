Team India all-rounder to play county cricket for Essex

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has signed a deal with English county club Essex for the 2025-26 season, the latter announced via social media on Tuesday, February 18. It is learned that Thakur will play seven games for them.

The County Championship begins on April 4 this year, and Thakur will be keen on recreating the performances he has put up for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy this season. Ahead of the semifinal, he has notched up 402 runs at an average of 40.

Thakur also scored a fine century (119) for Mumbai when they were in a spot of bother against Jammu and Kashmir. He has picked up a total of 34 wickets so far at an average of 21.67 in 17 innings in the Ranji Trophy.

The 33-year-old was overlooked by India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which they lost 1-3. He was also not considered for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, despite being a part of the side for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"I am feeling excited to join Essex this summer" - Shardul Thakur

Thakur, who went unsold in the IPL, chose to join Essex in the same window. However, if he is signed as an injury replacement, he will be eligible to play in the tournament. An Essex spokesperson has also confirmed the same in reports.

This is the Mumbai and India all-rounder's first venture into English county cricket, and he is decidedly feeling excited to jump into the whole experience. He has played 91 first-class matches so far, which include 11 Tests for India.

"I am feeling excited to join Essex this summer. Personally it brings new challenges and opportunities to showcase my talent and skills. County cricket is something I always wanted to experience and I am glad that I’ll be representing the Eagles," Thakur said.

Shardul Thakur has 31 wickets to his name in Test cricket, including a best of 7-61 against South Africa in 2022. He has also played in 47 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India. His last appearance for the Men in Blue came in the 2023 Boxing Day Test against the Proteas.

