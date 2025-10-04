Team India announce 16-member squad for AUS vs IND 2025 T20I series; Hardik Pandya misses out

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 04, 2025 14:55 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Team India are coming off a triumphant run in the 2025 Asia Cup

Team India announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series in Australia on Saturday, October 4. The five-match T20I series will be played after the three-ODI series (October 19 to 25), starting in Canberra on October 29.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya misses out due to the quadriceps injury suffered before the final of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. Fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has replaced him, while spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has also been included in the squad as the only changes from the side that triumphed in the 2025 Asia Cup.

The squad boasts four spin-bowling options in Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar. The pace department consists of frontline options in Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana, along with all-rounders Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

India last played a T20I against Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup, winning the contest by 24 runs at Gros Islet. The two teams last met in a T20I series at the end of 2023 in India, with the hosts winning by a comfortable 4-1 margin.

India's last T20I series in Australia at the end of the 2020 season, with the three-match affair ending 2-1 in their favor.

Team India squad for five-match T20I series against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

Team India will look to continue their remarkable run in T20Is in the Australian series

Team India has gone from strength to strength in the shortest format since the start of 2024. The Men in Blue have all six bilateral T20I series in this period, along with the T20 World Cup last year and the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav took over the side permanently after Rohit Sharma retired from the format following the T20 World Cup triumph last year. The Asian giants have won 35 out of their 38 T20I games since 2024, with their three losses coming against Zimbabwe, South Africa, and England.

They ran through the table in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Asia Cup, clinching both multi-national tournaments without losing a single game.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
