Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour: “If we can get more runs from the lower order, it would be great”

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has admitted that the think tank is working hard on improving the batting skills of the lower order. While stating that the area is not a concern, he added that they are definitely looking to get better at it.

The lack of contributions from the lower order has hurt India over the years. While left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has shown significant improvement in his batting lately, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal have not inspired much confidence.

India haven't needed their lower order to chip in a lot in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, but Rathour agreed that it’s an area of their game they are constantly working on. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, he commented:

“(Batting of Nos. 8 to 11) It’s not a concern, but we would like to get better at it. If we can get more runs from the lower order, it would be great. That’s the area we are looking to improve on. There’s been constant work being done in that area.”

Asked how he differently he works with the bowlers as compared to the batters, Rathour explained:

“It’s very simple. They need to bat more in the nets, that’s the thing we keep trying to strive for. We give them a lot of batting whenever the nets are there. The more they bat, the better they will become. That’s the idea.

"When they go and play for their state or are playing IPL, we encourage them to again keep batting in the nets if they can. That’s what is being told to them here also.”

BCCI @BCCI 🏻



We are here for the rd and final



#TeamIndia Hello TrivandrumWe are here for therd and final #INDvSL ODI Hello Trivandrum 👋🏻We are here for the 3️⃣rd and final #INDvSL ODI ✅#TeamIndia https://t.co/xzpr7UTCMT

India were 356/5 after 47 overs, batting first in the opening ODI in Guwahati. However, they managed only 17 runs in the last three overs for the loss of two wickets.

“Always believed he has lot of potential in his batting” - Vikram Rathour on Axar Patel

While India’s lower order remains a matter of debate, all-rounder Axar Patel’s growth as a batter has benefited the team immensely in Ravindra Jadeja’s absence.

Sharing his thoughts on Axar’s improvement with the willow in hand, Rathour asserted:

“He’s been batting really well. He’s always been a good player. We always believed that he has lot of potential in his batting, that’s what he’s showing lately, which is great for us. As a team, it gives us lot of options as far as playing all-rounders.

“We have three guys who can bat really well. I am sure Jadeja will be back on the scene pretty soon. You have Axar and somebody like Washington Sundar. It’s great to have those options.”

Axar has registered scores of 31*, 65, 21*, nine, and 21 in the ongoing white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Poll : 0 votes