Team India batting star in attendance at The Oval on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test In [Pictures]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 02, 2025 18:18 IST
Surrey v Durham - Rothesay County Championship - Source: Getty
The fifth Test between England and India is being played at The Oval - Source: Getty

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma is in attendance at The Oval for the ongoing Test against England. The batter was seen in the stands on Day 3. Earlier, he entered the ground as a few fans clicked pictures outside.

He can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black sweater. He also sported a grey cap with black shades. Rohit Sharma is in London with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira, enjoying his time off post IPL 2025. Earlier, he also vacationed in Dubai, Italy, and Switzerland before his present stay in London.

Below are some pictures of Rohit Sharma from the stands on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test, supporting his country, posted y a user on X (formerly Twitter):

Resuming their innings on 75/2, India have started well. They got to 189/3 before lunch, expanding their lead to 166 runs. Nightwatchman Akash Deep struck his maiden Test fifty, playing a vital knock. He was dismissed for 66 off 94 balls before captain Shubman Gill joined Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 85, closing in on his century.

When will Rohit Sharma play for India next?

Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket before the England tour. His last series in whites came during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He made his Test debut in 2013 and played 67 matches.

From these games, the right-hander scored 4301 runs from 116 innings, averaging 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 fifties. In his last series, he managed to score only 31 runs from three Tests at a poor average of 6.20.

The 38-year-old had retired from T20Is after leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He will now feature only in ODIs for the Men in Blue and is the captain at present.

India were scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August this year. However, with the series postponed to 2026, Rohit's return to international cricket will be delayed.

The nation will tour Australia in October, where they will play three ODIs. Therefore, the veteran batter will be seen in action in Australia next.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
bell-icon Manage notifications