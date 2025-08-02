Team India batting star in attendance at The Oval on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test In [Pictures]

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma is in attendance at The Oval for the ongoing Test against England. The batter was seen in the stands on Day 3. Earlier, he entered the ground as a few fans clicked pictures outside.He can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black sweater. He also sported a grey cap with black shades. Rohit Sharma is in London with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira, enjoying his time off post IPL 2025. Earlier, he also vacationed in Dubai, Italy, and Switzerland before his present stay in London.Below are some pictures of Rohit Sharma from the stands on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test, supporting his country, posted y a user on X (formerly Twitter):Resuming their innings on 75/2, India have started well. They got to 189/3 before lunch, expanding their lead to 166 runs. Nightwatchman Akash Deep struck his maiden Test fifty, playing a vital knock. He was dismissed for 66 off 94 balls before captain Shubman Gill joined Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 85, closing in on his century.When will Rohit Sharma play for India next?Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket before the England tour. His last series in whites came during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He made his Test debut in 2013 and played 67 matches.From these games, the right-hander scored 4301 runs from 116 innings, averaging 40.57 with 12 hundreds and 18 fifties. In his last series, he managed to score only 31 runs from three Tests at a poor average of 6.20.The 38-year-old had retired from T20Is after leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He will now feature only in ODIs for the Men in Blue and is the captain at present.India were scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August this year. However, with the series postponed to 2026, Rohit's return to international cricket will be delayed.The nation will tour Australia in October, where they will play three ODIs. Therefore, the veteran batter will be seen in action in Australia next.