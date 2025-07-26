Team India bowling coach explains baffling tactic of Washington Sundar's delayed introduction on Day 3 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel tried to defend Shubman Gill's baffling tactic of delaying Washington Sundar's introduction into the bowling attack on Day 3 of the Manchester Test. Morkel explained that the Indian captain wanted to try out more overs of pace since fast bowers had proved effective on the surface on the first two days of the Test match.England continued their domination over India in the fourth Test in Manchester on Friday, July 25. Resuming their first innings on Day 3 at 225-2, the hosts went to stumps at 544-7 on the back of Joe Root's 150. Despite India's pacers failing to make an impact, off spinner Sundar was not introduced into the attack until the 69th over. He ended up bowling 19 overs and claimed 2-57.At a press conference following the third day's play, Morkel was asked about the logic behind the puzzling decision to delay Sundar's introduction. He explained:&quot;Shubman made the call to stick longer with the seam options. In the first couple of days, we saw the ball was seaming and moving around. Pace on the ball was the way to go. Then, when we got out opportunity to bowl, we missed our lengths. When he got the opportunity with ball in hand today, Washi did a great job for us.&quot;While Sundar ended up bowling 19 overs, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has only bowled 11 out of the 135 overs sent down in England's first innings. On the lack of faith being shown by the captain in the medium pacer, Morkel said that Thakur has failed to keep the runs down, forcing Gill to go back to his strike bowlers. He said:&quot;It's a bit of a tough one. When you have four seamers, when you are going at five runs an over, as a captain your mindset is that you want to bring strike bowlers back to try and take wickets for you. Unfortunately for Shardul, it happened in that first Test match as well.&quot;In 11 overs, Thakur has conceded 55 runs without claiming a wicket. He, however, made an important contribution with the bat, scoring 41 off 88 balls.&quot;His name has been in the mix&quot; - India's bowling coach on Anshul Kamboj's Test debutThere have been some questions asked about the decision to hand a debut to Anshul Kamboj in Manchester despite having Prasidh Krishna in the team, who has played a few Tests. Morkel defended the move to pick Kamboj and revealed that there has been some discussion around him in the team. He said:&quot;The discussion going into the Test match was [about having] somebody who can bowl [a lot of] overs; somebody that can ask questions at the off stump, accurate sort of bowler. Anshul in domestic level back home has done that. He's done really well on the India A tour here. His name has been in the mix for a long time.&quot;Kamboj has bowled 18 overs so far and has conceded 89 runs while claiming one wicket. His picked up his maiden Test scalp by dismissing Ben Duckett on Day 2. However, Kamboj's lack of pace on Day 3 in Manchester was a matter of debate.