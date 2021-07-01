Team India chill by the pool ahead of Sri Lanka tour

New-look Team India enjoyed a great bonding and recovery session by the pool ahead of their exciting three-match ODI and the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The entire bunch of boys seemed to be in high spirits and ready to take on the Lankan challenge.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Instagram handle to upload photos of Team India's smiling faces in the pool.

The players completed their hard quarantine and were happy to be reunited, just the spirit needed to get going ahead of an important tour.

India's final leg of preparation ahead of T20 World Cup underway

With the main Indian team preparing in England for the Test series, this young Team India will play the final three T20Is before the all-important T20 World Cup later this year.

With many spots up for grabs in the Indian squad for the showpiece event, the players will be keen to leave their mark on the tour.

Openers Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had a great domestic season as well as IPL 2021 campaign, will have the privilege to open alongside the experienced Shikhar Dhawan and prove their mettle.

With KL Rahul not looking in great form in the T20Is against England earlier this year, there is a chance for these openers to make a genuine case for themselves.

All-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya will provide a much-needed balance to this Indian team. Whether Hardik Pandya bowls or not remains to be seen as his four overs could be crucial for India in the T20 World Cup.

In the bowling department, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will also be keen to prove that they are as effective in T20s as they are in ODIs. Both have been in poor form of late and will be keen to get back to their best.

Vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead an inexperienced pace attack, and his fitness will be a cause for concern. The likes of Chetan Sakariya could well be a dark horse for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

