IND vs SL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham test positive for COVID-19; Team India departs without isolated players

India suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sri Lanka in the T20I series, bringing their limited-overs tour of the island nation to an end.

In a late development, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishanappa Gowtham also tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, they will remain in isolation along with the other players who have come into close contact with Krunal Pandya.

Pandya was shifted to a different hotel while the other eight close contacts remained in the same hotel, isolated from the rest of the squad. Players who have contracted the virus will only be able to leave the country when they return two negative RT-PCR test results.

The Indian contingent, sans the isolated players, departed Sri Lanka after the culmination of the third T20I.

This is what the sport is all about! 🤜🤛#SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/LilIqAIeK1 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

The isolated players had to miss the second and third T20Is due to precautionary measures.

It is highly likely that the BCCI will have to name replacements for players who received England call-ups: Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav. With the duo staying back in Sri Lanka for the time being, they might not be able to join Team India's Test contingent on time. More so as they will have to serve a quarantine period in England as well.

Reports initially suggested the duo may need to return three negative RT-PCR results to join the team.

India complete their final set of T20Is ahead of the World Cup

Men In Blue had to dig deep to field a playing eleven for the final two T20Is against Sri Lanka. While the second T20 was a close affair, India were outplayed in the final fixture.

#TeamIndia fought hard but Sri Lanka win the T20I series decider by 7 wickets to clinch the series 2-1.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/E8MEONwPlh #SLVIND pic.twitter.com/EvAdXKH080 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

India will now partake in a five-Test series against England before setting up camp in the UAE for the remainder of the IPL and the subsequent T20I World Cup.

The Test series against England is scheduled to begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The team have already played in a three-day warm-up fixture against County select XI.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava