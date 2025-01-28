Team India engage in fun fielding drill ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Team India were seen engaging in a fun fielding drill ahead of the third T20I against England. The Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot will host the contest on Tuesday, January 28.

The hosts are currently in good mood having taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. They won the first match by seven wickets in Kolkata before eking out a two-wicket victory in the previous fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ahead of today's encounter, the players were seen having fun during a fielding session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short clip on its Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of India's training.

In the video, a support staff member was seen introducing a new fielding drill to the players. The cricketers were divided into teams. One team hit a tennis ball as high as possible with a tennis racket, and a member from the opposite team, wearing a helmet, had to bounce the ball off his head, while another caught it with one hand.

"The right energy 🔋 The perfect synergy 🌀 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 all in readiness for the 3rd T20I in Rajkot 💪🏻," the BCCI captioned the video.

"It's a young and vibrant team" - Sanju Samson on the atmosphere around the Indian team

Senior wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson opened up on the team atmosphere, saying that it is a young team and there's a lot of banter and friendship between the players. He added that the energy in the dressing room is high.

Speaking in the aforementioned video, Samson stated:

"Yeah, it's a young and vibrant team. I think lots of banter, and lots of friendship that you see in these drills. Energy speads from one another so if you have a low energy people have it with you and share actually and if you have a high energy, if you have a positive energy, that also spreads. That's what we saw here. Great energy in the team. So, just enjoying it."

The Men in Blue will look to keep the momentum going and take an unassailable lead when they square off against England later tonight.

