"There’s always this gun pointing at you" - Ravi Shastri reveals the challenges as team India's head coach

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has opened up on the perils and the expectations as the national team's coach. Ravi Shastri has tasted unparalleled success in his role for India, proving to be one of the most influential coaches.

After helping India conquer Australia twice in a row, Shastri recently completed a successful England tour. Although the five-match Test rubber could not be completed, the tourists led it by 2-1 before the final game. There existed every chance that Virat Kohli's side would have won in Manchester as well.

Shastri remarked that the Indian players and the coach are always under the knife's edge as the fans expect them to win regardless of any situation. The 59-year old compared his job equivalent to any successful football side. He opined that the fans are relentless and want nothing but victory, especially after forgettable defeats.

Shastri told The Guardian in an exclusive interview:

"They’re not bothered if there is Covid or not. They just want you to win, and score runs. You know, being the coach of India is like being the football coach of Brazil or England. There’s always this gun pointing at you. Always. You might have six great months and then you get out for 36 and they will shoot you. Then you have to win immediately. Otherwise they will eat into you, right through. You need a hide like mine, absolutely like leather, so it doesn’t make a difference."

However, Shastri's India have always fallen short when it comes to winning an ICC title. They had golden opportunities in the 2019 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship final. But the men in blue could not get the job done and stumbled on both occasions against New Zealand. The former Indian cricketer has strongly hinted at stepping down as coach after the T20 World Cup.

We’ve got the team to win the World Cup if we play to our potential: Ravi Shastri

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

Ravi Shastri believes they have got all their bases covered to lift the T20 World Cup this year and wants the players to enjoy the format. He hailed the current Indian side as one of the best he has worked with and a World Cup win would be the best way to pull curtains on his tenure.

"We’re going to give it everything. Absolutely. We’ve got the team to win if we play to our potential. Above all we’re going to enjoy it. Forget Test match pressure. T20 cricket is meant to be enjoyed. I plan on going out on a real high. Yes there will be sadness it’s ending because I’ve worked with so many great players and personalities. We’ve had some great times in the dressing room. But, above all, the quality of our cricket and the results we’ve achieved has made it one heck of a journey."

India, the hosts, will open its campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on the 24th of October. Their chances seem to have increased tenfold, having roped in former Indian captain MS Dhoni as a mentor for the tournament.

